Pierre Lefebvre says that there is a lot to learn about the Métis community in Timmins.
“We are trying to educate people more on who we are,” he said. “I want people to understand that we are Métis, we are separate and distinct people, culture and heritage.”
With a long history and new renovations ongoing at the Spruce Street South office, Lefebvre said the Métis Nation of Ontario Timmins Council is there to support their people and educate those who want to learn about their history.
“One of the hardest things to do is to get people involved,” said Lefebvre. “We’re getting more and more people all the time, so there are events we’re trying to do to pique people’s interest.”
The organization offers healthcare services, employment training and cultural events for the local Métis community.
Lefebvre has also given lessons at schools across the region.
“We try to bring more practical stuff so they can look at it,” he explained. “We do things, and bring in some cultural stuff and let them play around with different things, and the smaller groups, you get a lot more questions.”
He said those early education moments can help build understanding throughout a lifetime.
“They’re starting to teach more and more, and we are starting to have inputs in the curriculum about Métis people and that’s great,” said Lefebvre.
He believes there is some misunderstanding about what their community is and where they came from.
“It’s hard to tell people that, yes, I’m a Métis, that doesn’t mean I’m just mixed,” he said.
“We are different, but we are Indigenous also, and we’re not here to take away from any First Nations but we are here, and we’ve been here since the fur trade,” said Lefebvre. “We’re still here, and we’re going to be around.”
Lefebvre said that the offices are open for anyone willing to learn, as well as offering the Métis community chances to get together and celebrate their heritage.
“We’re people in our own rights and we’re not looking for hand-outs,” said Lefebvre. “We just want to survive as a people.”
Lefebvre also has provided lessons on tracing Métis genealogy, and how to track ancestry to the historic Métis Nation.
A plebiscite was held earlier this year by the Métis Nation of Ontario (MNO) asking their membership if those who have not proven their ancestral connection should be taken off the Métis Nation of Ontario’s registry.
“It’s not the easiest thing to do,” said Lefebvre. “It becomes a little more complicated than saying, I’ve got Indigenous blood, and there are always changes.”
Healthcare services, education funding, housing assistance and harvesting rights all come through the MNO.
He said that the culture had to be underground for a long time to survive.
“You look at the series of trading posts, the traders were there, their families were there, they’ve always been here, just after 1875, and Louis Riel, they went underground,” said Lefebvre. “So anybody who could be anything else but, became anything else but.”
He said there is a push now to reconnect and be proud about their heritage.
“It becomes tough to do because you lose part of it,” said Lefebvre. “We’ve always had big family groups, all together camping and long weekends and we’d have the whole family together, fishing and hunting, so that part of it was always there, but the rest was hidden because it had to be. To survive, it had to be.”
More information on the programs and the history of the Metis people is available on the MNO website.