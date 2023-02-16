Renfrew – The once popular week-long Bluegrass Festival held in Renfrew and Horton Township that attracted close to 1,000 visitors is being phased out due to decreasing numbers and revenue and an increase in staff time needed to run the event.
Renfrew’s new Signature Events Working Group has recommended the annual Bluegrass Festival be replaced and incorporated into a new musical event which would include the highly successful Renfrew Craft Beer and Food Truck Festival.
During the February 7 Economic Development, Planning and Tourism Committee, the proposal was discussed and approved with the understanding the new festival would put greater emphasis on local talent performing over two days. It would replace the five-day Bluegrass Festival due primarily to the fact the bluegrass event required more staff time and did not generate the expected revenue.
Jenna McEwen, the town’s Communications and Marketing Coordinator, provided an overview of the rationale behind the decision.
“The Signature Events Working Group has developed a plan to enhance the music event, while building off the framework that has been successful in years past with a goal to attract a broader crowd base with increased visitors and increased ticket sales,” she said. “The plan would see artists from various genres of music including some great local talent be showcased over two days.”
She explained the 2022 Craft Beer and Food Truck Festival has grown bigger every year and the 2022 event was a huge success. Much of that was due to a strong focus on local music talent. The one-day event held on the front lawn of Town Hall welcomed just over 2,000 attendees. In comparison, less than 500 attendees registered over a period of five days for the 2022 Bluegrass Festival.
“By building on the success of the Craft Beer Festival, the Working Group believes an evolved music festival would attract more attendees in a two-day format,” she added. “The new festival format would be comprised of a Friday evening with gates opening at Ma-Te-Way at 4 p.m. and a full day Saturday festival with gates opening at 12 noon and closing at 11 p.m.”
She said the camping option would be eliminated to reduce staff time, expenditures and liability.
“We are investigating the use of safe transportation options for attendees to access from designated pick up and drop off locations in Pembroke, Arnprior and other locations throughout the Ottawa Valley.”
She said the traditional Bluegrass Festival traces its origins back more than 20 years when it was held at the Johnston Farm in Horton Township and although it had a loyal following both there and at Ma-Te-Way Park, the amount of staff time and increased advertising failed to increase attendance or revenue.
Mayor Tom Sidney said the new format of a multi-genre music festival, combined with the success of the beer and food truck event, will become a successful event and likely grow in popularity over the next few years.