NIPAWIN — Nipawin’s Wagner Elementary School was vandalized, causing it to close for two days.
Saskatchewan RCMP said that local police were dispatched to the school at approximately 1 a.m. on March 5.
Officers immediately responded and noted damage to several classrooms and change rooms. A number of computers were damaged, desks and chairs were thrown around and walls were graffitied, police said
Nipawin RCMP officers patrolled the nearby area and as a result of investigation, arrested and charged one female youth with one count of break-and-enter. The youth, who can’t be identified due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is scheduled to appear in Nipawin Provincial Court.
Due to the vandalism, the school was closed on March 6 and 7.
The North East School Division has drawn on staff to put the learning spaces back together and back in order, said a NESD press release. There was a significant mess to clean, however because of dedicated staff, the school was ready for students on March 8
“Wagner staff wish to thank the community for messages of support and offers to help clean,” said the release. “The school community’s support and understanding, is greatly appreciated.”
Student Led Conferences are being moved from this week to Wednesday, March 15 and Thursday, March 16. Teachers will be sending out a new invitation and schedules.