Darlene Wroe
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
COBALT - Cobalt town council has appointed two more councillors to sit on the Cobalt Paul Penna Library Board, and also chose one of two non-council applicants to bring the board to a complement of seven.
The town's bylaw allows for a board of seven people.
Since the new board was appointed, two appointees, including the newly named board chair, have resigned, and one person nominated from Coleman Township to sit on the board has withdrawn her candidacy, at least temporarily.
At the special meeting of Cobalt council March 28, Councillor Doug Wilcox was joined as a town representative on the library board by Councillors Harry Cooper and Angela Hunter.
Sabrina Somersall has been appointed to the board.
Councillor Jim Starchuk was absent from the March 28 meeting, and Mayor Mita Gibson participated in the vote. Gibson absented herself from the previous vote because her wife was a candidate at that time.
Somersall received four votes in favour, two against, for the appointment.
"The library is a very vital community centre. As a member of the community I would like to support the library board to flourish, as well as help develop and implement community centre programming, as well as help the library organize, archive and digitize," said Somersall in the application letter that was read by Gibson.
She went on to state that she has been a volunteer with the Temiskaming Art Gallery, posting weekly drawing sessions online, and had volunteered with the late Nicole Guertin for 101 Experiences Tourism. She has also volunteered at the Bishop's University Arts Fest creating arts programming, and volunteered at the Cobalt Paul Penna Public Library to paint the new mural there. She is also a founding member of a local artists' collective.
Jennifer Robin Gabriel also applied to sit on the library board, and she was chosen as a back-up person in case a new opening on the board occurs.
Wilcox suggested leaving one spot open for a Coleman Township representative, but due to the requirement for a minimum of five members for a quorum on the library board, and difficulty in having that number present, council chose to have all seven spots filled at this time.
Cooper stated he would be willing to step down if "some good volunteers" are found.
Hughes noted that the Coleman Township nominee who subsequently withdrew her name could possibly consider the position again.
"I believe they (Coleman Township) are waiting for us to get everything all sorted out again," said Anderson.
Chief executive officer/librarian Kendra Lacarte was present at the council meeting. She had been absent for the past six months while her seriously ill daughter has been undergoing treatment in Ottawa. Her position had been temporarily filled by Amber Nussey. LaCarte, who has now returned to her position, said she has been watching the issues relating to the library board, and there has been "so much misinformation out there."
"Nobody has reached out to me. We have plenty of policies, well-written, well-reviewed every two years. I stick to those policies to the letter," said LaCarte.
She expressed strong disappointment at the loss of the previous board.
Cobalt council was scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting on Tuesday, April 4.