The Village of Alix has begun the process of updating an important community bylaw that was last revised before public internet existed. The process was begun at the Jan. 4 regular meeting of council.
Alix’ proposed new fire department bylaw was presented by village Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Michelle White, who noted it’s been a while since the local legislation was visited.
“Our current fire department bylaw was passed in 1990,” stated White in her report to council.
“Since that time there have been several changes in legislation for things like care and control of fireworks and Alberta safety codes fire discipline regulations.”
White provided councillors with a draft new bylaw that she stated was written to align with Lacombe County fire regulations to ensure consistency with things like fire inspections and enforcement and was significantly longer than the old bylaw.
The CAO noted the first step for the new bylaw was to present it to council and get their feedback.
Mentioned several times in White’s memo to council was the issue of Alix residential residents placing fire pits in their front yards.
White stated the village has been approached several times over the years about this issue and it turns out, under the old bylaw, front yard fire pits were not encouraged but weren’t prohibited either and it does seem to be something Alix residents desire.
It appears most fire prevention officers frown on front yard fire pits because residential front yards would allow a fire to spread to other properties more quickly for a number of reasons, as they tend to have more trees and shrubs in a smaller area, backyards may have more natural fire breaks like fences as well plus a front yard’s more enclosed nature may allow smoke or carbon monoxide to build up more quickly.
Coun. Ed Cole asked if Alix’ fire chief is certified for inspections to which White answered the bylaw doesn’t require that.
Coun. Tim Besuijen asked if the fire bylaw includes a job description for the fire chief to which White responded that job description is included in a policy book developed by Lacombe County but pointed out the new Alix bylaw includes some chain of command rules.
Coun. Besuijen noted the bylaw often states firefighters could be at an “incident,” and asked if that word needs to be defined, which Coun. Cole agreed with. White answered it could be defined as anytime the department is paged to a call.
Coun. Besuijen stated he was concerned about the village’s liability when it comes to a part of the bylaw describing the fire department's ability to require members of the public to assist them. White answered all of that is covered under the village’s insurance.
When asked how fire permits are enforced, White answered it would be enforced like any other bylaw is, probably including a warning letter followed by tickets.
During discussion councillors noted many people may not know that you can’t fire fireworks off in Alix without a permit, while some people may know but don’t care.
Mayor Fehr noted the terminology, “regional fire chief or delegate,” and asked how a delegate is identified. The CAO stated the regional fire chief handles that and having a local delegate in Alix is possible but the person must make themselves available when needed.
The CAO noted she also wanted to run the draft bylaw past the Alix fire chief and get his input including on key sections such as fire bans.
Coun. Barb Gilliat noted the draft bylaw includes some fines for certain offences, including a $500 ticket for impersonating a firefighter.
Councillors unanimously approved first reading of the bylaw.
White stated she will gather input from the Alix fire department and bring the bylaw back to a future meeting.