First Nations families harmed by Canada’s failed approach to child welfare services and Jordan’s Principle could receive compensation before the end of the year, after a new $23-billion deal was secured last week for those affected.
The case, originally brought forward by the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society, saw a Final Settlement Agreement (FSA) initially agreed upon in 2022, with $20 billion of funding secured for approximately 300,000 children and families affected by the government’s discrimination in Canada. That settlement was combined with another nearly $20 billion, which has been designated for reforming First Nations Child and Family Services (FNCFS) over five years, making the final amount secured more than $40 billion.
Though negotiations had started on the FSA in 2016, the $20-billion deal was halted late last year after the Tribunal said the original deal left out some children and families. At that point, the federal government and the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) sought a judicial review for the decision, which has now been renegotiated to secure an extra $3 billion.
AFN at the time shared concerns around delays to distribution of compensation, while government ministers emphasised that the deal was First Nations-led and designed and so was expected to be approved. AFN has since collectively negotiated the extra funding with the Caring Society.
“We’ve held our children, youth, and families in our hearts and in our prayers throughout negotiations towards the revised FSA,” said AFN Manitoba regional chief Cindy Woodhouse last Monday. “The Canadian Human Rights Tribunal (CHRT) has been clear there was more work to do to satisfy its orders to ensure Canada provided proper compensation and other remedies for the racial discrimination imposed on First Nations by Canada,” she said.
Three main groups will receive compensation, according to David Sterns, one of the lawyers who handled the settlement compensation. These will include First Nations children living on-reserve and in the Yukon who were taken from their homes and placed in care from 1991 to present, and Indigenous children both on and off-reserve who were deprived of essential services between 1991 and 2017 due to the government’s inadequate implementation of Jordan’s Principle and caregivers of those children.
For Cindy Blackstock, executive director of the Caring Society, taking the time to ensure no child or family is left behind was crucial to ensuring the settlement adequately compensates those affected.
“This compensation recognizes the serious harms First Nations, children, youth, and families suffered, including unnecessary family separations and the denial of life-saving and life-wellness services,” she said. “To truly honour them and the residential school and Sixties Scoop survivors, we must ensure this is the last generation of First Nations children who are hurt by the government of Canada. That work continues and they are our inspiration to get it right.”
A motion supporting the new deal passed at an AFN special assembly last week, where it was announced that the new FSA would include 13,000 more children, as well as other amendments that addressed concerns raised by the CHRT.
The next step towards distribution of funds will be taking the FSA through approvals at the CHRT and the Federal Court of Canada, which will enable the first distribution of compensation later this year, or in early 2024. Families can expect a minimum of $40,000 to each child affected by the flawed system.
“I firmly believe we have reached the best possible agreement to compensate our children and families harmed by Canada’s discrimination,” said Woodhouse.