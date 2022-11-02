The Keyano Centre was hopping on Saturday night with the first Halloween dance since before the pandemic started. Around 60 people turned out in their Halloween best to dance the night away with Carrie Levins Entertainment spinning the tunes. The party kept going right up until 2 AM.
The dance attendees were having a great time, happy to have a Halloween Dance again after so long. Many people voiced their appreciation to the event’s organizers for the dance and the fantastic decorating job. All of the decorations came from the personal collection of Grizzly Cubs President Jessie Scholz.
While there were a lot of incredible costumes, a few of them really stood out. Matt Westby’s ghoulish rendition of Freddy Kruger took best costume, while Crystal and Randy Profit won best couple’s costume as silent film characters. Shanaya Marriott, Tim Marriott, and Kelly Stenberg won best group with their dinosaur wranglers costumes. While it wasn’t costume-related, Courtney Nelson won the early bird draw.
The Grizzly Cubs raised close to $4000 with this event, which will be included in a $5000 donation to the Swan Hills School Division 3/4 Students’ Union to be used towards a water bottle filling station for the Junior and Senior High wing of the school. The Grizzly Cubs would like to thank everyone who attended the Spooktacular and look forward to next year’s dance.
The Grizzly Cubs will continue their fundraising efforts with their annual Purdy’s Chocolates sale in a couple of weeks, just in time for Christmas. They are also planning an upcoming subscription drive for The Grizzly Gazette and hope to partner with the Grizzlies Senior Basketball players. And the ever-popular Gourmet Perogies sale will be returning in the spring.