On Oct. 4 the Cheetos brand unveiled a bizarre new temporary statue erected in Cheadle, commemorating the quintessential orange dust which coats the popular snack.
Notably within the hamlet that is home to 83 people (2021 Census of Population, Statistics Canada), now stands a 17-foot tall statue depicting three fingers covered in cheetle dust, holding aloft a Cheeto.
“Cheetos fans have always known that the iconic orange dust on their fingertips is an unmistakably delicious part of the Cheetos experience, but few know that there is actually an official name in the dictionary for the dust – cheetle,” said Lisa Allie, senior marketing director with PepsiCo Foods Canada.
“Always rooted in playful mischief, the Cheetos brand wanted to find a uniquely mischievous way to honour Canadians’ orange-dusted fingertips and generate awareness of its official name.”
According to Allie, the location for the statue to be displayed was chosen due to the similarity between the brand’s name, and that of the small hamlet. The statue has reportedly been in the works since earlier this summer.
Generated as a bit of a publicity stunt, Allie said the company aimed to come up with something suitably bizarre and mischievous that would barter local attention.
“The Cheetos brand had its sights set on Cheadle, Alberta from the start – we couldn’t resist the kindred name. Where better to honour the iconic Cheetle than in a hamlet that sounds just like it,” said Allie. “The brand was pleased to work closely with the Cheadle Community Club to find a suitable private
property in Cheadle where the Cheetle Hand Statue could live temporarily and be enjoyed by passersby.”
The statue currently residing in Cheadle is the first of its kind that has been established by the Cheetos brand.
Being treated similarly to a sort of pop-up event, the statue will only be displayed in the hamlet for roughly a month before it is to be removed.
Thus far, according to Allie, the statue has been well received and response to it has been largely positive.
“The Cheetos brand does everything with the Cheetos customer as our inspiration, so we are glad to see their overwhelmingly positive response to the Cheetle Hand Statue,” said Allie. “We thought it was a fun and mischievous way to pay homage to our fans and we are so pleased to see that it has resonated with Cheetos lovers across the country and beyond.”
The statue will remain at its current location in Cheadle until Nov. 4.