New Brunswick’s former health minister is asking why the “mysterious neurological illness” in eastern New Brunswick that’s garnered national headlines hasn’t “been put to bed.”
Dorothy Shephard, who is now a backbench Progressive Conservative MLA, asked health department officials in committee on Tuesday whether any other physicians, other than Dr. Alier Marrero, had brought forward a cluster of mysterious neurological diseases in 48 patients.
The Moncton neurologist first reported a cluster of young patients with unusual, progressive neurological symptoms a few years ago. But after his work was reviewed in 2022 by a special committee that included six neurologists, Public Health said that while some patients had unusual symptoms, they did not have a common, unknown illness.
Shephard was still health minister when Marrero’s findings were discounted, so the answer deputy minister Eric Beaulieu delivered wasn’t a surprise to her. No other doctor has verified his findings of an unknown mystery disease.
“I’m asking these questions because families want to know, and families want to understand what’s happening,” Shephard said. “So I’m trying to tread very, very carefully here. But I have to ask the question for the public.”
Dr. Marrero has since reported a few more cases of an unknown neurological disease. Public Health has issued warnings that the specialist hasn’t met all his reporting requirements, prompting the doctor to complain that he doesn’t have enough administrative support.
The Public Health Agency of Canada has pledged to send two specialists to help the neurologist file the appropriate paperwork over the coming weeks, an expense being picked up by Ottawa.
Shephard referred to the specialists who had reviewed Marrero’s work as being esteemed in their field.
“One would think that would give the public comfort,” she said. “When questions arise now and in the future, it leaves the impression that work was left undone.”
But Megan Mitton was hardly comfortable with what she heard. The Green MLA spent much of her time on the standing committee on public accounts seeking more clarity on the situation.
“It’s been a very confusing few years for people who are following this issue and especially for people who are sick and in the original cluster,” she said. “If we don’t want to call it a cluster, if we just want to call it the list of people who have atypical neurodegenerative systems, there are still people looking for answers.”
She said she was still trying to understand exactly what had happened in the to-ing and fro-ing between Marrero and Public Health, and why people had become ill with no known cause.
“It’s hard to understand what’s happening because it appears there’s an increase in early onset and young onset problems, with multiple people within the same household. So I don’t know if there’s anything you can say to help illuminate what is going on and what is going to happen.”
Rumours have been rampant since Dr. Marrero first disclosed his findings, with people speculating that a new degenerative illness could be caused by seafood, herbicide spraying or blue-green algae, among other possibilities.
But the report delivered by the experts in February 2022 stated that the cluster of disease had been subject to "many theories" that were based on "speculation, uncorroborated opinions and the absence of a thorough analysis of epidemiological and clinical information."
The deputy minister said Tuesday he could understand why Mitton had questions.
“The department and Public Health completely agree we need answers,” he told the committee. “On that, we are well aligned. But Public Health New Brunswick has a duty to follow the data. And so far, there has been no data to suggest we have a neurological disease of an unknown origin. That is why we have repeatedly requested from the doctor in question to provide Public Health with more information to assess the situation.”