BRUCE COUNTY – Bruce County’s housing services department has received $75,000 from Saugeen Shores, to be used for delivery of the Saugeen Shores municipal housing allowance to eligible residents.
Tina Metcalfe, director of human services, said this will allow an additional 10 households to be helped.
The program was initiated in September 2022, and provides a housing allowance of $590 per month to 27 households in Bruce County.
Saugeen Shores has approached the county with a commitment of an additional $75,000. The county will administer and deliver the program, and will ensure the funding goes to Saugeen Shores residents only. The funding is for one year.
County Coun. Luke Charbonneau (Saugeen Shores) expressed thanks on behalf of Saugeen Shores for Metcalfe and her team “for entertaining this idea and for finding a way to allow us to provide funds in support of the housing allowance program. The town’s intention is, of course, to retain this $75,000 contribution in the years going forward and hopefully to grow it, so that we can provide rent subsidies to folks and hopefully get them into some of these rental units that we’re building at an increasing rate in our community. We think it’s a great partnership.”
Update on housing and homelessness plan
The county’s housing and homelessness plan, as mandated in the Housing Services Act, 2011, requires an update at least every five years. The county’s progress report highlights major accomplishments in 2022, including completion of the affordable housing development toolkit and a demographic housing study.
Tania Dickson, housing services manager, outlined some of the 2022 highlights, which included $117,890 distributed to 12 homeowners for energy efficiency and accessibility upgrades; over $175,000 distributed to 285 residents for rent and/or utility arrears; over $37,000 to over 60 clients for Westario Power’s low income energy assistance program; and $1.4 million in funding to provide services to vulnerable residents during the continued pandemic, including food security, landlord engagement, homelessness response, homelessness prevention and Indigenous housing support. There were 75 residents receiving the Canada Ontario Housing Benefit, 51 offered community housing, and 27 receiving the municipal housing allowance.
In partnership with Grey County, Bruce County continues to develop a co-ordinated response to homelessness through the Grey Bruce Homelessness Prevention steering committee.
This year, 2023, will be, in Dickson’s words, “exciting.” It will see the start of development of the 2024-2034 housing and homelessness strategy, including stakeholder forums, key informant interviews and community surveys; continuation of the housing stability fund to assist households with rent arrears, first or last month’s rent, utility arrears and/or moving expenses; development of a rural response to homeless model; and continuation of other programs, as well as hosting a housing forum for local councils and municipal staff.
Among the plans outlined in the report are partnering with community paramedics to provide opportunities for outreach for people experiencing homelessness.