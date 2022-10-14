NORTH PERTH – The Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care (CWELCC) Agreement was discussed in more detail at the Oct. 3 Municipality of North Perth council meeting.
The Government of Ontario announced on Mar. 28, 2022 the CWELCC agreement with the Government of Canada to provide funding relief to families with children under the age of six in a licensed child care program enrolled in the CWELCC system.
Perth County child care providers have been meeting with the City of Stratford and the Consolidated Municipal Services Manager (CMSM) for the region. The City of Stratford recently sent out the CWELCC enrolment application that invited child care providers in North Perth to opt in.
“Funding under the CWELCC system will be used to build and leverage the success of Ontario’s existing early learning and child care system by increasing quality, access, affordability, flexibility and inclusivity in early learning and child care,” stated Amy Gangl, manager of programs for the municipality, in her report to council.
This is to be accomplished by: reducing fees for eligible children by 25 per cent (to a minimum of $12 per day for 2022), retroactive to April 1; a reduction of 50 per cent in average base fees for eligible children by Jan. 1, 2023; and finally, reaching an average of $10 a day child care fees, phased in, for eligible children by September 2025. The goal is to reach an average of $10 a day provincially.
Licensees that wish to enroll in the CWELCC system must confirm their intent to participate and agree to the conditions of the CWELCC enrolment application to the CMSM of the City of Stratford by Nov. 1.
The staff of the municipality intend to work with the City of Stratford to complete targeted goals by estimated deadlines.
The deadlines outlined in Gangl’s report include: Oct. 28, 2022 – North Perth applies to opt into CWELCC, by completing the enrolment application and purchase of service contract-CWELCC rebate addendum and sending to the City of Stratford; Dec. 7, 2022 – the City of Stratford will confirm eligibility within 10 calendar days, and has 30 days to execute a final agreement to North Perth; Dec. 9, 2022: Once opted in, North Perth must send a letter to families enrolled in our child care programs notifying them they have opted in to CWELCC; by Dec. 15, 2022 – North Perth will provide rebate fees to families within 20 calendar days of receiving funds from the City of Stratford; Dec. 31, 2022 – City of Stratford sends 2023 purchase of service agreement to North Perth; 2023 child care fees updated to reflect fee base reductions per agreement.
“All current service providers with the City of Stratford opting into the CWELCC funding program will receive 25 per cent of their total base fees collected, backdated to April 1, 2022.Once received, these will be transferred to each family that was provided care during that time period as a rebate, based on their individual percentage of attendance and fees paid for children five years and under,” stated the report.
It was recommended that the council of the Municipality of North Perth apply to enroll in the Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care (CWELCC) system and enter into an amended Purchase of Service Agreement with the City of Stratford for the time period of April 1 to Dec. 31, 2022. The council vote was in favour of this recommendation.