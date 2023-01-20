Friends Allan Rybchinski and Wilf Savisky have been entertaining in various groups all over Saskatchewan for more than 64 years. Over the years entertaining brought them to the stage of Telemiracle, saw them record a couple of albums with some former Nashville musicians, and bring a variety of music to both senior’s care homes and senior’s centres like the Rosthern Seniors Centre where both seniors and the not so senior can come out for an evening of music. They also perform at events like the Alvena Community Centre Spring Fundraising Banquet. In Rosthern the duo entertained to just over 40 people on Wednesday, January 11th.
As the first entertainers of the year at the Rosthern Seniors Centre, the duo unofficially set the tone for the year, performing their signature classic country, gospel and guitar instrumentals alongside folk classics like Bob Dylan’s Blowing in the Wind and a recent release by David James and Daniel O’Donnell Don’t Take the Good Times for Granted. And of course, any performance of classic country music would not be complete without at least one song giving a nod to Johnny Cash and Wilf & Al came through with We’ll Meet Again. Although not a song Cash himself wrote, it was the last song on the last album he released before his passing.
Wilf and Al were joined for a few songs by Wilf’s wife Irene who performed songs like Old Time Religion and Old Country Church. Wilf and Irene regularly appear on the Tribal Trails, a Christian outreach television program which is part of the Northern Canada Evangelical Mission and appears Sundays on several CTV stations. The half hour series provides a place where First Nations people can share their stories of faith.
They opened the show by sharing a bit about themselves. Both men are retired police officers and Wilf’s wife Irene is a retired corrections officer. Another chapter of Wilf’s past life included accompanying Donny Parenteau to Nashville and that connection remains to today as they have taken to the stage together to entertain.
Those in attendance last Wednesday evening thoroughly enjoyed the music Wilf and Al shared with them and the committee in charge of arranging the monthly music evenings hope that even more people will come out to socialize and enjoy the music. As O’Donnell’s song says, “Don’t take the good times for granted for things keep on changing each day, make time to be with the ones that you love, let nothing stand in your way.”