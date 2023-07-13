No one was injured when a plane tipped over off of the runway at Baffinland Iron Mines Corp.’s Mary River mine early Monday.
The incident occurred around 7:15 a.m. as the plane was taxiing on the runway, Peter Akman, a spokesperson for the mining company, said in an emailed statement.
Five Baffinland employees and two crew members were aboard the Summit Air charter, which was meant to fly to Clyde River.
“While taxiing, one of the aircraft’s wheels went over the edge of the runway causing the aircraft to list to its right side and, as a result, the passengers were asked to disembark and return to the terminal,” Akman wrote.
After the slip, the passengers were offered counselling, he said.
“Transport Canada and other external stakeholders were notified, as per regulations, and the cause of the incident is currently under investigation,” Akman said.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada, which investigates incidents involving aircraft, has not yet announced an investigation and did not provide comment on Wednesday.
Nunatsiaq News tried to contact Summit Air by phone and email but could not reach a spokesperson.