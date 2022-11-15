Midnight Madness is returning to downtown Friday from 4 p.m. until midnight. The Medicine Hat and District Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with a downtown collective group of stakeholders, launches the event each year.
According to the collective, all members in the downtown area are encouraged to participate. Support from businesses in 2021 was utilized for this year’s anticipation and planning. A map with notable times and locations for scheduled events and promotions will be created and provided.
Last year’s event saw a large turnout with positive reviews, and there is continued excitement from the community and business owners for this year.
“This is a large Downtown Collective event that truly highlights and supports small business while adding a touch of Christmas feel to the beginning of the winter season,” the group said via email. “Last year there was a mask mandate in place but for restrictions not much has changed. The Downtown Collective encourages all to do what is most comfortable for themselves at this time.”
There has been some shifting of venues this year. The Santa sing-along will be held at the Medicine Hat Public Library. Towne Square will be open and various charitable organizations will be set up in the market pods, along with a general information and DJ booth. The Medicine Hat News Santa Claus Fund will be there and be offering photos with Santa for a donation.
The Monarch Theatre will be open with a movie playing, something which has been a favourite in the past and is now able to occur again. Also, there will be carriage rides along Second Street again this year.
Watch out for deals and other events being hosted by individual businesses downtown.
More information can be found at downtownmedicinehat.ca.