Brad Janssen has rocked all kinds of long hairdos over the decades.
“‘I’ve always been known to have a lot of hair,” said the Woodstock native and longtime broadcaster, who recently retired from working with the city.
“I’ve had some good afros. I’ve had some mullets in there.”
But he'd never considered shaving his head – until now.
As this year’s United Way Oxford campaign chair, Janssen vows to lose his curly locks if the community can raise $5,000 during a new week-long agency fundraiser for neighbours in need.
“In the last couple of months, we’ve been spitballing, trying to think of some ideas to bring us some additional dollars above and beyond what we traditionally rely on,” he said.
“So I just said, 'You know what? I’ve got no reservations about shaving my head.' ”
After falling short of its fundraising needs last year, Oxford County’s largest non-government social services funder holds its Local Love Week drive from Friday to Feb. 17.
“We’re going to shine a spotlight on how to show and support and give local love and why it’s important to do so,” said Julie Rutherford, Uniway Oxford's resource development co-ordinator.
Their message? “Everyone has an opportunity to make a difference, big and small,” she said.
Each day of the week, a different initiative or event will encourage residents, businesses, and organizations to get involved. Saturday, for example, they'll mark National 211 Day, held annually to raise awareness of the 211 hotline linking people in need with critical health and social services.
Boston Pizza Woodstock and Upper Thames Brewing Co. are joining in. The eatery will donate a portion of one day's drink, pizza and dessert sales to the campaign, while the brewer will kick in 50 cents from every can of Local Love beer sold.
Dr. Leonard Reeves Foundation has pledged to match community donations of up to $5,000 during the week.
All money raised will go to programs and services support Oxford residents in need.
Like other non-profits, United Way Oxford has battled dwindling donations and increasing demand for services amid the COVID-19 pandemic, said resource development manager Amanda Kreiger.
United Way Oxford supports one in five county residents through the 28 organizations and 41 programs it helps to fund.
As living costs rise, more people are turning to local agencies to help meet basic needs, Kreiger said. “Their emand is skyrocketing. So we need more funding to be able to support that.
Janssen is optimistic others will pitch in to help meet the week's $5,000 fundraising target.
“It’s certainly a worthwhile venture,” and “if shaving my head can make a difference, then this will be it,” he said.
To learn more:
To donate: