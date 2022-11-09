There has been a flurry of activity over the last several weeks at the Midland, Newcastle, North Drumheller Grove Plaza, and Willow Estates berm sites as heavy-hauling trucks bring in tonnes of earth for these earth-filled berms.
Drumheller council awarded construction of the four projects in August 2022 to two general contractors; Pidherney’s Inc. was awarded construction of the Newcastle berm, while Wilco Contractors Southwest Inc. were awarded contracts for the remaining three projects.
“Wilco hauls and places the fill material supplied by a local contractor, Knibb’s Developments,” shares Wilco senior project manager Ray Cramer in regards to the Midland berm.
Fill material for these projects is being sourced from a pit near the Drumheller Institution owned by Knibb’s, one of three local companies Wilco has subcontracted for this project.
As of Wednesday, October 19 about 14,020 cubic metres of material has been hauled to the three sites-2,400 cubic metres to the North Drumheller Grove Plaza berm, 6,620 cubic metres to the Willow Estates berm, and 5,000 cubic metres to the Midland berm.
Earth fill for the North Drumheller project is about 91 per cent complete and installation of stormwater manholes and pipes, and construction of a retaining wall will continue through November; regrading of a pathway along this area will also be undertaken once this is completed.
A significant portion of the Willow Estates berm along the Red Deer River is also nearly complete. Some areas are still pending, though these areas also require replacement of riprap materials.
“Pidherney’s crews are managing our berm projects by best practices and are respectfully addressing any concerns or questions residents have,” shares Pidherney’s Inc. superintendent Tyler Thorvaldson about the Newcastle project.
Fill material for the Newcastle berm has been sourced from a pit near the Village of Morrin, and Pidherney’s is also using local subcontractors for this project.
About 11,000 cubic metres, equalling some 579 truckloads, of fill material has so far been brought in for the Newcastle berm.