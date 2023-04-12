And the award goes to … Sarah Kaufman.
Kaufman, the managing director and curator at the Niagara-on-the-Lake Museum, found out last week that she won a 40 under 40 business achievement award with Niagara’s Business Link Media Group.
“It was a delightful surprise,” the 37-year-old told The Lake Report.
She was nominated by her co-workers, director of financing and marketing Amy Klassen and board president Mona Babin.
“I didn’t think I would actually get it,” Kaufman said with a laugh.
In the application, she said Klassen wrote about how much Kaufman has done for the museum in her 13 years as director and curator.
She talked about the museum’s additional programs, like the Kids Curator program, and partnerships Kaufman has created along with the various community projects she’s participated in.
“Like (the) Landscape of Nations and helping to secure some government financial support for that,” said Kaufman.
“And working on Voices of Freedom, the War of 1812 and Canada 150,” she added.
Kaufman was touched by the nomination and called it “very thoughtful.”
“I did start really young in this organization with not knowing very many people in the community,” she said.
“I’ve worked really hard, I think, to change the museum’s position in the community just in terms of strengthening our relationship with the municipality,” she added.
When she first started at the museum, she said it was very quiet and many people thought it was a private organization.
“I wanted to change that public image and make (the) museum more about we’re here to support the community through research and exhibits and programs,” said Kaufman.
Thirteen years later and she’s done exactly that.
“I’m just excited and honoured to be recognized,” she said.
Kaufman is looking forward to what is coming at the museum, like its yoga in the courtyard, its historical walking tours and a new exhibit called “Bound and Determined,” about famous Black slave Chloe Cooley.
“(I’m) really excited for that exhibit to come up,” she said.