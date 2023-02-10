The Marcel and Jane Labbé Arena in Sturgeon Falls is in the running to become the next Kraft Hockeyville.
Each year since 2006, one lucky Canadian town has been crowned as Hockeyville, and besides bragging rights for being the ultimate hockey community, winners receive $250,000 to renovate their arena and a pre-season NHL game comes to town as well.
And Sturgeon Falls plans to gain that crown and reap those rewards. As it stands, the arena has been nominated, which means it enters what’s known as the community rally stage. This means the more the community rallies behind its arena, the more points that arena receives, which puts it in a better position to be chosen as a Top 4 contestant.
The rally phase ends on February 19th, and responses from the rally account for 20 per cent of the community’s overall score. The 80 per cent comes from nomination stories submitted by community members. These stories are essentially love letter’s to one’s arena, meant to highlight how the facility has altered your life in a positive way or improved your outlook on the world.
For written submissions, keep your story between 150 to 1,000 characters, and for best results, be sure to tell contest organizers about your community spirit and passion for hockey, and providing some examples of how this passion came about would be appreciated.
Next, tell them about your arena, and don’t forget to emphasize why it’s not only important to you, but to your family and community. Finally, explain how your community will use that quarter million to upgrade and improve your arena.
If enough of those testimonials reach the people at Heinz, you might just earn yourself a ticket to Hockeyville.
Not a writer? Those nominations can also be submitted by video but make those under two minutes long. There is a page for the Marcel and Jane Labbé Arena on the Kraft Hockeyville website, however, it’s listed as the Sturgeon Falls Arena, so you’ll need to search for that. Once there, you can add photos, share the posts on social media, and add your own nominations.
With the community behind it, the arena could enter the Top 4, and those top contenders will be announced on March 11, 2023.
North Bay was named Hockeyville back in the second season of the competition back in 2007. North Bay won $50,000 in arena upgrades which were put into the construction of a digital sign in front of Memorial Gardens which has since been torn down.
The city also hosted an NHL game on September 17, 2007 when the New York Islanders and Atlanta Thrashers clashed on Memorial Gardens ice.
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.