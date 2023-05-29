The Chatham-Kent Arts and Culture Network is taking nominations for their second induction class to the Heroes Wall of Fame program.
The inaugural class was inducted last November, with 12 people from across Chatham-Kent enshrined. The 12 were among many nominations from community members as the Wall of Fame Steering Committee reviewed the candidates to determine the most deserving candidates for induction.
There will be 12 inductees again in 2023, with two people chosen in each of six categories - visual arts, music, theatre arts, dance, literary arts and cultural builders.
If you know of a talented artist or group who, either living or from the past, deserves greater recognition for their contribution to culture in Chatham-Kent, you are encouraged to submit a nomination.
The 2023 nomination form is available on the CKACN Facebook page and can be returned by email to James Snyder at jamessnyderp@gmail.com
People submitting a nomination are encouraged to use a form in the easiest manner, such as printing a copy, scan and send by email to the address above.
Successful inductees and nominators will be notified, and a formal induction ceremony will be held in the fall. Inductees will have their photo and biography mounted on a plaque to be on permanent display at the Chatham Cultural Centre.
For more information, contact Snyder at jamessnyderp@gmail.com
Following are the 2022 inaugural Heroes Wall of Fame inductees.
Visual Arts
Artis Lane – Painter and Sculptor (North Buxton)
Janet Forsyth – Painter (Blenheim)
Performing Arts
Keene Duncan – Movie and Television Actor (Chatham)
Theatre Kent – Community Theatre Group (Chatham-Kent)
Music
Jeanne Gordon – Opera Singer (Wallaceburg)
Sylvia Tyson – Folk and Country Singer (Chatham)
Dance
Shae-Lynn Bourne – Dancer and Choreographer (Chatham)
Florence Abel – Dancer and Instructor (Chatham)
Literary Arts
Robertson Davies – Author, Playwright and Critic (Thamesville)
June Callwood – Journalist and Activist (Chatham)
Cultural Builders
Gwendolyne Gold – Cultural Builder (Dealtown)
Barbara Jean Rossini – Cultural Builder (Chatham)