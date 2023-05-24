Cobden -- Whitewater Region council has approved a zoning by-law amendment to allow a farm winery to be operated on a property in the hamlet of Westmeath. The property is to be re-designated Waterfront Vicinity (WV) Exception 55 from its present WV designation.
The application was submitted by Jason O’Brien, who owns the subject property at 214 Synton Street in Westmeath. Synton Street runs from the vicinity of the Westmeath Arena westward to the boat launch on the Ottawa River. The property in question is 0.7 hectares in size and runs along the river. The proposed development is near the boat launch.
A single detached dwelling and a storage shed exist on the property. It is surrounded by agricultural uses to the north and east, which are held by the same owner and used for the growing of grape vines. To the west is the Ottawa River, and to the south are other agricultural uses.
The application is a revision of one submitted last year, which was withdrawn due to issues raised by Renfrew County when it was circulated to various agencies as a requirement of the amendment process. The earlier application had proposed a micro winery, as well as a wedding and event venue. The county had concerns about the impact on the flood plain, and also with the lack of information about the proposed water and sewer services for the winery and event venue .
The present revised application is proposing to amend the by-law to permit a limited farm winery, defined as the use of land, buildings or structures for the processing of locally grown fruit, fermentation, production, bottling, aging and storage of wine and wine related products. The amendment stipulates that fruit used in production of the wine be predominantly from the vineyard and/or fruit farm located on the same land as the limited farm winery, or as part of the farmer’s own farm operation. A limited farm winery may also include a retail outlet and winery office.
The revised application will allow the applicant to sell the wine produced on the premises for off-site consumption. The proposal to have patrons consume wine on-site and use the site for a wedding/venue has been withdrawn.
The current proposal also allows this non- residential use on a lot having less than the minimum lot area of two hectares stipulated in the by-law. No new buildings or new construction are proposed; the proposed use will occur through the conversion of a portion of the existing dwelling.
Councillor Mark Bell asked why the zoning change application needed to be submitted now, since the property owner is already growing fruit and producing wine and there is no wedding venue in the revised application.
CAO Ivan Burton responded that a home occupation, which are allowed in the WV Exception 55 designation, doesn’t allow retail sales.
“Will the LCBO be involved?” asked Councillor Mike Moore.
“No, because there will be no consumption of alcohol on the property,” replied Mr. Burton. “We don’t have to issue a liquor licence. He has applied for the necessary licencing and been successful on all counts.”
Councillor Connie Tabbert asked if the winery is already in operation.
“Yes,” said Mayor Neil Nicholson. “He is growing crops on his field beside the property being rezoned.”
Coun. Tabbert asked if he can establish a winery without a business licence.
Mr. Burton said nothing prevents a property owner who has a farm from growing grapes.
“As long as it’s for his own use – fine. Or perhaps he could sell it to the LCBO. But the minute that transcends into commercial sales to the public, on a specific property, he requires a zoning amendment.”
“How big can this get before it’s not legal?” asked Coun. Tabbert. “I’m really concerned that – boom – all of a sudden he builds a winery there.”
Mr. Burton noted the application defines what is permitted to ensure that the scope of the operation stays small.
“A passerby can buy a bottle -- or a dozen -- and leave,” he said. “But people couldn’t congregate and visit. No tours are allowed. It’s not a full-on winery like you would see in the Niagara area. Certainly Mr. O’Brien would want that some day in the future if he’s successful. But in the current scoped definition he would not be allowed to have that fulsomeness – of the tour and all that.”
Coun. Tabbert questioned whether there is no stipulation of how much he can produce
“Production of alcohol is not governed by the township but probably by the province,” Mr. Burton said. “You can only produce so many grapes on a property. That would probably govern the quantity of wine he can produce.”
Mayor Nicholson encouraged Coun. Tabbert to talk to staff for further clarification.
“It’s not so much that it’s a winery, but it’s the home business aspect and when does it become a retail operation and trigger the zoning requirements within the parameters as applied today,” he said. “All are within the Planning Act and meet all the regulations that govern our decisions.”
The amendment was passed in a vote later in the meeting.