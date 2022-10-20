Last Friday’s informal meeting between Councils from Kahnawake and neighbouring communities of Akwesasne and Kanehsatake was the first of its kind and was a great way for local chiefs to get to know their counterparts from those neighbouring councils, Mohawk Council of Kahnawake Grand Chief.
The meeting was informal and had no agenda other than getting to know one another, their dossiers and their interests, MCK Grand Chief Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer said.
“Do you know how long it takes for that many Chiefs to introduce themselves and talk about their dossiers and what got them into politics?” she said, laughing. “Everybody in the room was able to share a little bit about themselves and it was a good meeting.”
Mohawk Council of Akwesasne Grand Chief Abram Benedict and Mohawk Council of Kanesatake Grand Chief Victor Bonspille were both on hand, as well as nine of 12 MCK chiefs, nine of 12 Akwesasne chiefs and all seven of Kanehsatake’s chiefs.
The meeting was held in Kahnawake.
“It was something that stemmed out of a meeting at the Iroquois caucus,” Sky-Deer said. “We realized we don’t ever meet other than at meetings like that, so we went ahead and scheduled this one.”
Sky-Deer added all three councils hope to continue meeting quarterly.
“We’re hoping to do this again regularly. Next time, we’ll meet in Akwesasne or Kanehsatake, hopefully,” she said.
The benefits of such meetings are myriad, Sky-Deer said, not the least of which is being able to connect chiefs who work on connected issues and being able to consult on issues such as governance of cannabis laws and administration.
“Now, we know each other better and the lines of communication will be open and we can connect on issues that we share. After every election, we always wonder who the new councils and chiefs are – and now we know each other. It was very productive,” she said.
Sky-Deer added that it feels important to her that the other Mohawk communities are able to co-operate with each other.
“There seemed to have been a bit of competition between the communities in the past, and that might be an offshoot of sporting competitions, but I think there’s definitely a spirit of collaboration now,” she said.