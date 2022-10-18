THUNDER BAY, ONT. — Forest Products Association of Canada recognized Northwestern Ontario Resolute Forest Product employees by presenting them with awards.
Tom Ratz, a registered professional forester, and Christa Campbell, a forestry co-ordinator in the woodlands division, were honoured during National Forest Week, Sept. 18-24.
Ratz, whose career has spanned more than 40 years across Canada and Chile, is the chief forester for Resolute in Ontario, and was presented with the Outstanding Member of the Year Award. It was for advancing the values of environmental stewardship, strengthening forestry communities, and supporting forest sector colleagues and partners.
From Thunder Bay to Armstong and west to Ignace, Ratz looks after foresters who write plans and manage land bases that the province has granted and licensed to Resolute to sustain.
Ratz says forest sustainability is paramount with Resolute to maintain lumber, pulp and paper demand. He says since the pandemic, particularly with the toilet paper hoarding and rationing, people are starting to recognize how forestry is a renewable resource.
Even through supply shortages, shoppers at big box stores will find Resolute lumber.
“If it’s managed correctly, it’s a resource that can be there for current people and for future generations,” he said.
Christa Campbell, who Ratz says is his youngest forester, was recognized with the Rising Star Award for bringing passion to her workplace and making unique contributions.
Campbell says she was nominated by her peers for involvement with groups such as the Canadian Institute of Forestry and helping with forestry sustainability education.
Mentored by her father, also a forester, Campbell has promoted the industry by reaching out to school boards, organizing a teacher’s forestry tour in August, creating an educational video to show what forest harvesting operations look like, and educating people about what they do in the forestry sector.
In the industry, Campbell says they need more truck drivers and people who want to work in bush camps.
“I think there’s definitely a huge opportunity for future employment for people that are young and want to work in the business,” she said.