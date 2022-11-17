ABOYNE — Wellington County OPP have launched its annual festive crackdown on drunk driving.
The Festive RIDE program kicked off Thursday morning at the Wellington County Museum and Archives in Fergus.
“The OPP, in conjunction with a lot of other police services in Ontario, conduct a Festive RIDE program every year. For this year it’s going to run starting today, Nov. 17 and go until Jan. 2, 2023,” said OPP Staff Sgt. Dean Korn.
During the festive season, the OPP will increase its RIDE checkpoints.
“Even though the OPP participates in RIDE checkpoints throughout the year we’ve put extra focus on it for the festive season as we do every festive season.”
The goal of the program is to make it obvious that driving while impaired by alcohol of drugs is not okay.
“(The goal is) to be more visible, to get the message out to the motoring public that it is not safe to drive with either alcohol or drugs in your system to the point you are impaired by those products.”
