Despite earlier reports, the Peterborough Exhibition will not relocate to Kawartha Downs in 2023, says Viren D’Souza, president of the Peterborough Agricultural Society.
Kawartha Downs recently released a statement indicating the Peterborough Exhibition would be hosted at Kawartha Downs next year, calling the move an “exciting community partnership for all involved.”
But in a statement issued Tuesday, D’Souza said “Kawartha Downs incorrectly implied that the Peterborough Exhibition is relocating to Kawartha Downs.”
D’Souza stated, “the Peterborough Agricultural Society, organizers of the annual Peterborough Exhibition, has not authorized the use of the name Peterborough Exhibition by Kawartha Downs.”
D’Souza said the Peterborough Agricultural Society has held events at Kawartha Downs during the pandemic and have had discussions with Kawartha Downs about the possibility of holding a small selection of events at their facility, but details for the 2023 season have not been confirmed.
“Furthermore, Kawartha Downs is in no way associated with the Peterborough Exhibition or the Peterborough Agricultural Society,” D’Souza added.
The future of the long-running Peterborough Exhibition remains in limbo after it was cancelled for the third time in a row last summer.
The exhibition, a four-day agricultural fair held in Morrow Park in August, ran from 1845 until 2019. It was axed in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In June, D’Souza told The Examiner a number of reasons contributed to the Peterborough Agricultural Society’s decision to pull the plug on the 2022 Peterborough Exhibition — most notably the ongoing redevelopment of Morrow Park.
The construction of a twin-pad arena, library branch and future aquatics complex in the northwest corner of the park meant reduced parking availability for livestock exhibitors, midway operators and exhibition-goers, he said.
Development at Marrow Park caused friction between the city and the Peterborough Agricultural Society and exhibition operations, some of whom felt they were being pushed out by the city.
The city, on the other hand, said the Agricultural Society had been consulted throughout the planning process for the new twin-pad arena, and construction was slated for September to avoid any interference with fair dates in August.
A homecraft competition did take place at Morrow Park, but midway, rodeo, livestock and other shows were scrapped. Instead, the agricultural society held individual events throughout Peterborough County, including a rabbit show at Kawartha Downs.
In an interview with the Examiner Tuesday, D’Souza called the release from Kawartha Downs “an honest mistake.”
“Sometimes people confuse the Peterborough Agricultural Society and the Peterborough Exhibition to be the same thing. But we were in talks with them to put on a couple events at the end of July (2023),” D’Souza said.
“Looking at 2023 and what’s happening at Morrow Park with the construction of the arena, there’s a lot of uncertainties, logistics issues, safety issues and livestock safety issues and concerns that we had, so we’re continuing to work with partners and people to work with to fulfil our mandate of having competitions and educating people about agriculture.
“Our biggest concern right now is seeing what happens with the twin-pad and the development of the space between the arena and Roger Neilson Way … but that’s really for the city to decide. We hope it gives us a permanent home in Morrow Park. Our challenge currently, given the status with the city, is just finding availability of buildings at Morrow Park and that requires us to go off-site.”
Kawartha Downs, which is undergoing a major redevelopment, is holding a press conference Dec. 2 to announce its lineup of events for 2023.
While the fate of next year’s exhibition remains uncertain, D’Souza said there are no current plans to relocate the exhibition in its entirety. “Morrow Park is home for the Peterborough Agricultural Society and it will continue to stay so.”
In a statement to The Examiner, Kawartha Downs spokesperson Summer Nickerson-Hagen said, “We believe that the Peterborough Agricultural Society board members will be meeting to discuss the matter. We are optimistic that we will continue our partnership with the Peterborough Agricultural Society, including plans for a fair in 2023 at Kawartha Downs.”
— with files from Joelle Kovach
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.