The Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) has been a childcare desert for more than a decade, with not one registered childcare space available for the more than 4,500 people that call the area home. But that is about to change with early learning centres under development in the communities of Guysborough and Hazel Hill.
The impetus for the early learning centres began when the Strait Regional Centre for Education (SRCE) brought forward the idea of creating childcare centres in their existing facilities in Guysborough (Chedabucto Education Centre) and Hazel Hill (Fanning Education Centre).
In the winter of 2021, the Guysborough & Area Child Care Association formed to move the idea forward. In July of that year, the province pledged $500,000 to the project. In the same month, a $605 million funding agreement on childcare between the provincial and federal governments was announced; the Canada-Nova Scotia Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement.
In December of 2022, the YMCA Cape Breton took over the Guysborough-based project in continued partnership with the SRCE.
The Canso and Area Daycare Initiative began shortly after the Guysborough association, forming a board of directors in July 2021. In partnership with the SRCE, the group continues to move forward with the creation of a childcare centre located in the Fanning Education Centre in Hazel Hill.
Last week, The Journal contacted the SRCE and the Cape Breton YMCA for updates on both of these projects.
Deanna Gillis, SRCE’s coordinator of communications stated in an email, “The daycare renovation project at Chedabucto Education Centre/Guysborough Academy is progressing well. Demolition of the space has been completed and renovations are underway.
“The SRCE engaged CBCL Limited to perform the feasibility study, conceptual design and probable cost estimate for a daycare co-location at Fanning Education Centre/Canso Academy. This work is ongoing, and we now anticipate completion in September,” Gillis wrote.
In an interview on July 20, Sabrina Vatcher, CEO for the YMCA of Cape Breton, said after construction timelines were met, hopefully in mid-September, “We can then work with the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development to begin the licensing process. And, by late September, early October, we hope to have the doors open at the early learning centre.”
When the YMCA became a partner on this project, they launched an electronic waitlist on their website. Vatcher said they plan to send out registration packages to families soon.
“Right now, it’s only 26 spaces [of which eight are for infants] and I believe we have more than 50 families on the waitlist, so working with both to see what age category they require… [we’re] hoping to be able to serve as many families as possible,” said Vatcher.
The YMCA has also begun staff recruitment for the Guysborough centre and were on site interviewing for the position of centre director last week. An additional five other childcare staff are required, two thirds of whom must be classified as early childhood educators (ECEs).
“We’ve gotten a number of applications just from announcing that we are opening a childcare centre in the area, but we will be doing a more formal posting when we are ready to recruit that front line staffing,” Vatcher told The Journal.
Tentative hours for the new early learning centre in Guysborough will be Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., year-round. Costs, which are expected to fall as the federal childcare strategy comes into full effect by 2026, are: infant spaces: $22 per day; toddler spaces: $15.75 per day; and pre-school spaces: $14.75 per day.
Anyone wishing to add their name to the waitlist for the Chedabucto Education Centre Early Learning Centre can visit https://capebreton.ymca.ca.