Thunder Bay, Ont. — What began as a typical tree planting season has turned into a game-changing mission for Arly Lacroix and the rest of her team.
Lacroix, who is from Thunder Bay and employed by Outland Quebec as a seasonal tree planter, found herself immersed in a multi-day forest fire training session before heading to the front line to battle record-breaking blazes consuming Quebec forests.
“The Quebec Provincial Forest Fire Control Agency, (Societe de Protection des Forêts Contre ie Feu SOPSEU) suspended all forestry activities because of the volatile forest fire situation and reached out to my employer at Outland Quebec to recruit workers to help with the forest fire situation,” Lacroix said.
“They need more people to help to work on the fires, so my boss sent our my team plus two other teams to do a two-day training session to learn how we can be there to help on the fire.”
Lacroix and her group were sent to Rouyn-Noranda in the Abitibi-Temiscamingue region of Quebec where they underwent the training and have since been dispatched to Normetal.
“This is where we will be on the front line of the fire,” she said. “It’s been well over record-breaking for sure. I just looked at the statistics and so far this year, the fires have burned just over one million hectares of forest.”
Lacroix added that this year there have been 441 wildfires in Quebec and 1,360,850 hectares have been burned. For an average of 10 years by the same date, there’s been 207 fires and only 1,000,346 hectares burned.
Lacroix’s tasks for the moment will be preventative methods to keep the fire from spreading.
“Initially, I was really scared,” she said. “It frightened me a little bit, but with the training, I feel very confident and everything is very safe. There are lots of protocols that are put in place and to my understanding, it’s more like doing bush work than it is actually working on a fire. Yes, you’re working on a fire, but I’ve been working in the forest for a long time now and I feel very confident because of that. I know how to handle myself out there.”
Mathieu Beaupre, Lacroix’s Outland Quebec employer, has sent 84 of his employees to take part in the training and help out with the forest firefighting and says his team is well-suited for switching into firefighting duties.
“We already work with the SOPSEU firefighters in Quebec with catering, tree planting, brush cutting, and housekeeping for the concierge rooms,” Beaupre said. “They call us when they need employees and ask if our tree planters want to train and learn the procedures, safety and helicopter rules to go help on the fires.”
He said because firefighting in the forest is such a physical job they need people that are familiar and capable of working in the forest.
“We are in the town of Normetal where the fire is very close, 500 metres to the town. At this point, (the situation) isn’t as critical as it was four or five days ago but we never know what the wind will do,” he said. “It always depends on the wind and we think tomorrow the fires are supposed to turn to the city.”
This is where Lacroix and her team will be working. At least 12,000 people have been evacuated from the town and other areas have been issued air quality alerts and urged to remain indoors out of the smoke. Beaupre says it could be more than a month before his teams return to their regular jobs.