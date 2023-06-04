Decommissioning of the Coats Marsh Regional Park weir will move toward seeking regulatory approvals following unanimous support from the Regional District of Nanaimo board.
At their May 23 regular meeting, directors voted in favour of a regional parks and trails select committee-supported motion to remove and decommission the concrete weir, which requires approval from both the B.C. Ministry of Forests and Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
RDN parks staff will submit a request to ECCC, which oversees the federal ecological gifts program, to authorize a change in use. The Coats Marsh property was donated in part through the program by Clyde Coats, and any changes to the environment in the park require approval from ECCC. The RDN will also develop a decommissioning plan for the removal of the weir, which will be submitted to the B.C. government for approval as the weir is subject to the province’s Water Sustainability Act and dam safety regulation. Coats Marsh is considered a stream under the act’s definition, Rick Daykin, RDN manager of parks, said.
A siphon system, meant to lower the water level over the top of the weir due to the RDN having concerns over liability, was installed at the marsh in 2021. Whether or not the system will remain in place should the dam removal proceed is unclear.
“The requirement to retain the siphon system will be determined through the dam decommissioning planning process,” Daykin said. Last year’s brief included in the request for qualifications for weir replacement elevation report said the long-term management goal of the RDN was to phase out the siphon system.
Both the RDN and co-owner The Nature Trust of BC want to keep a beaver’s dam, located roughly 55m from the weir, intact.
The final weir replacement elevation report, completed in April, notes that decommissioning the existing weir and removing the beaver dam “would result in near complete drainage of Coats Marsh,” but “if regulators allow the beaver dam to remain, the general condition of the marsh will be similar to current conditions though with limited to no wetted area in the ‘weir pool’ between the beaver dam and the present weir location.” Conditions at the marsh would evolve over time in response to beaver activity, it continues.
According to the regional park’s management plan produced in 2011, which remains the RDN’s guiding document for the parkland, the ultimate goal of park management activities “should result in a marsh wetland system that functions naturally and requires limited or no ongoing maintenance.”