COBALT - The future of 22 Lang Street in Cobalt was discussed at the town's strategic planning session June 13.
The building houses the Cobalt, Coleman, Latchford Food Bank, as well as some remaining artifacts from the former Cobalt Northern Ontario Fire Museum.
In a written submission, Councillor Jim Starchuk, who did not attend the meeting in person, commented on the state of the Lang Street property and expressed the need to move artifacts and the food bank from the building.
Discussions have already been taking place about moving the food bank to the former doctor’s office on Silver Street next door to the municipal office.
Councillor Pat Anderson said the Silver Street property would be "a much better space" for the food bank.
"We've got to do something with that building," she said of the Lang Street property.
Councillor Harry Cooper agreed, saying, "We don't want anybody getting hurt."
Councillor Doug Wilcox added that the building has "been falling down for 30 years. The northeast corner is slowly subsiding."
Mayor Angela Adshead noted that the town has been attempting for a few years to have something done with the building. Simply demolishing it is a concern because it shares a wall with another building. There would be a high cost associated with ensuring that the adjoining wall was still sound after the demolition of 22 Lang Street, she pointed out.
FREEZE OR ROAST
Anderson, who volunteers with the food bank, commented that the food bank committee's "number one vision is to get into a safe building that doesn't leak." She said the food bank committee has had to leave the water running at the existing site to prevent water pipes freezing in the winter.
"You either freeze or roast," she said.
"There's a lot of reasons for needing to move."
Continuing on the topic of municipal buildings, Councillor Angela Hunter stated she would like to see an "operational community building space that can be used and that the non-profit groups can meet in."
Council then discussed whether the need for a smaller ground-floor space could also be accommodated in the former doctor's office while the back portion of that space was used for the food bank.
The upstairs community hall has been used as a meeting place in the past, but Hunter pointed out that it "is way too big and expensive for someone to rent." She expressed the view that groups would not pay over $150 for a meeting room.
Adshead stated her wish to have a staff report prepared regarding the future of the community hall which has not been available to the public for rentals since the start of the pandemic in 2020. Council and town staff have used it for meetings because its size can accommodate the need for social distancing.
Adshead asked for staff to compile past records to assist in answering questions about renting the hall, such as how much the town could charge groups; the costs the town could incur; the feasibility of renting the space; the insurance rates; and profitability.
The mayor expressed the view that there would be drawbacks in attempting to rent out the hall, which would include increased costs for the town if they did that; the fact that the space is on a second floor and the stair lift would need to be used by those who could not climb the stairs; and the kitchen space which needs to be updated.
Council turned to the idea of whether the front area of the space next to the municipal building could be used as a meeting space for groups, but it was also noted that the food bank is interested in renting the entire space.
Adshead noted that the Golden Age Club also is willing to rent out that building on Argentite Street for meetings, if no other activities are taking place there at the time.