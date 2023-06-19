The 2024 Special Olympics Ontario School Championship games are coming to Chatham-Kent, and Ridgetown plays a key role.
Ridgetown will house about 250-300 special needs athletes in the Ag College dorms, while some games will be played at the college and high school.
Chatham-Kent Police Sgt. Jason Herder and Special Olympics Ontario Vice President Cody Jansma announced last Wednesday that the 2024 Special Olympics Ontario School Championship games will be coming to Chatham-Kent on June 10-12, 2024.
Basketball and bocce ball will be played at Ridgetown College and Ridgetown District High School.
The other five sports will be played in Chatham, with soccer and floor hockey at St. Clair College and track and field at the Chatham-Kent Community Athletic Complex.
The opening and closing ceremonies will be held at the Bradley Convention Centre.
“It’s great news for Ridgetown. It’s great news for everybody in Chatham-Kent,” said John Wright, East Kent Ward 3 Councillor. “With about 1,500 athletes, plus all of the coaches, volunteers and families, it could be as many as 4,000 people coming.”
The influx of visitors will boost restaurants and businesses in Ridgetown.
Wright said he would, along with Mayor Darrin Canniff, see what Council can do to help offset the anticipated $400,000 in expenses to host the games and will then bring a motion to a future meeting for funding support.
Special Olympics Ontario holds a unique partnership as the local police force serves as hosts of the games through the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Ontario.
“The 2024 Special Olympics Ontario school championship games will provide the first opportunity for both the Municipality of Chatham-Kent to be the host city and the Chatham-Kent Police Service to be the hosting police service,” Herder said.
The last time the Special Olympics were held in Chatham-Kent was in the summer of 1997, the year before amalgamation, as the City of Chatham and the Chatham Police Service served as the hosts.
The late Mike Currie and Rob Herder spearheaded the CKPS’s Torch Run and Special Olympics throughout their policing careers, including organizing the 1997 games in Chatham.
“This will be a fantastic opportunity to showcase all that our municipality has to offer,” said Jason Herder, who has taken the baton from his father and Currie to lead the CKPS’s support.
“It will also display the hard work and dedication that the Chatham-Kent Police Service has towards our community and its continued partnership between policing organizations across the province with the Law Enforcement Torch Run and Special Olympics Ontario.”
Herder said the torch run for Special Olympics Ontario is the charity of choice of the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police.
The event will raise awareness locally as high schools in Chatham-Kent will be able to enter their special needs student-athletes in the games.
“The long-term goal is to identify new Special Olympics programming locally through these games and give our youth with special needs a lifetime of memories through Special Olympics,” said CKPS Cst. Lisa Rodger.
The CKPS runs several annual fundraisers in support of sending local athletes to the Special Olympics.
The Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge, which returned as a live event this past January, raised nearly $105,000.
The Torch Ride for motorcyclists takes place on Saturday, Aug. 12, in partnership with WAMBO in Wallaceburg.
The renamed Mike Currie Memorial Torch Run will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9, in Blenheim.
Two events are already scheduled for 2024 as the Polar Plunge returns on Jan. 20 and the Over the Edge fundraiser on June 8.