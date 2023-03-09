The Village of New Denver was invited to join the Local Conservation Fund (LCF) service of the RDCK. Juliet Craig of the Kootenay Conservation Program attended via Zoom to provide an overview of the fund, and to extend the invitation.
Craig said a poll in the Slocan Valley showed majority support for joining the service.
She explained that the LCF provides funding to support local conservation projects, such as wetland restoration, fish and wildlife habitat improvement, and water monitoring. Project proposals are reviewed by an independent, volunteer panel of technical experts before being finally approved by the RDCK board of directors.
Landowners in the participating municipalities and electoral areas pay a $15 parcel tax annually to fund the service. So far, there are no participating municipalities and four participating electoral areas: Area H (Slocan Valley), Area D (North Kootenay Lake), Area A (East Shore Kootenay Lake) and Area E (West Arm Kootenay Lake).
Craig explained that municipalities can join the service through a municipal council resolution, referendum, or alternate approval process.
Council agreed that the alternative approval process (AAP) would be the preferred way of asking voters for their approval to join the service. In the AAP, the proposal would be advertised and residents would have the opportunity to register their objection. If 10% of voters objected, the proposal would fail.
Before making a decision, council wanted more information on administration costs – how much of the Village’s contribution would be admin fees and if some portion of those fees could be mitigated.
Code of Conduct Policy and Procedures Bylaw
Council reviewed both the Code of Conduct Policy and the Procedures Bylaw for a second time. Both documents generated a lot of discussion and will be reviewed for a third time at the March 28 meeting.
Electronic participation, both by councillors and the public, was one of the biggest topics of discussion when reviewing the Procedures Bylaw. Currently, the bylaw allows councillors two consecutive in-person absences and one medical absence, unless council provides permission otherwise. Councillor Danika Hammond said she prefers to keep it this way. Mayor Casley and Councillors John Fyke and Colin Moss supported the removal of all restrictions on electronic participation, as is the practice at the RDCK. A decision was made to remove all restrictions in the next draft.
As for public participation electronically, a ’Livestreaming of Council Meetings Policy’ was presented to council. The policy states that open meetings held in person or electronically may be livestreamed “in an effort to promote transparency, public participation and access to municipal decision making.” This policy and the larger issue of electronic participation by the public will be discussed further at the March Committee of the Whole meeting.