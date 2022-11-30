One of the many ways that a politician can participate in governing the country despite not being part of the ruling party is during the question period where they can help keep the government transparent by inquiring into what they’ve been up to. Martin Shields, MP for Bow River, spoke on an issue Nov. 14 when he rose in the House of Commons to ask the government a few questions about the NEXUS program, a program designed to help speed up low-risk pre-appointed boarding crossings between Canada and the United States.
“With regard to the NEXUS program: (a) what is the current number of backlogged applications; (b) what is the cause for the Canadian offices to remain closed, while the American offices are open; (c) when will the Canadian offices re-open; (d) in 2019, how many times did a traveller use a NEXUS line at a Canadian (i) point of entry, broken down by type (land, airport, etc.), (ii) airport security screening location, broken down by airport; and (e) if the information in (d) is not tracked, what are the government’s estimates?”
Pam Damoff, parliamentary secretary to the minister of Public Safety and MP for Oakville North—Burlington in Ontario, responded to Shields’ questions.
“Mr. Speaker, in response to part (a) of the question, as of September 27, 2022, the NEXUS interview backlog was approximately 331,700. In response to part (b) of the question, Canada and the United States are in discussions about the reopening of Canadian enrolment centres. These discussions are focused on clarifying legal protections for U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers while they are working in Canadian enrolment centres. As regards part (c) of the question, Canada and the United States are in discussions about the reopening of Canadian enrolment centres. The CBSA will take a national approach to reopening all enrolment centres at the same time. Concerning part (d)(i) of the question, in the fiscal year 2019-20, there were 6,961,000 NEXUS passages at the 21 land points of entry where NEXUS is offered, and 2,692,000 air passages at nine Canadian airports. In answer to part (d)(ii) of the question, the CBSA does not gather the information requested, which falls under the responsibility of the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority, or CATSA.”
After receiving answers to his questions about the NEXUS program, Shields then inquired about Canada’s loans.
“With regard to the non-budgetary loans, listed on page 306, Section 9 (Loans, investments and advance) of the 2021 Public Accounts of Canada, Volume 1: (a) which loans to foreign governments currently outstanding had interest rates based on the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR); and (b) for each loan in (a), what are the details, including the (i) country, (ii) amount of the loan, (iii) purpose of the loan, (iv) length of payback period, (v) year when the loan is expected to be paid off, (vi) previous interest rate formula used based on LIBOR, (vii) new interest rate formula following the phasing out of LIBOR?”
In response to this question, Arif Virani, parliamentary secretary to the minister of International Trade and MP for Parkdale—High Park in Ontario, sidestepped answering Shields by stating, “Mr. Speaker, Export Development Canada concluded that due to statutory prohi- bitions and confidentiality, specifically when administrating the Access to Information Act and the Export Development Act, a comprehensive response to this question is not possible.”