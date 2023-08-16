Rumsey Ride for STARS officially reached its $1 million goal during the 34th annual Ride on Sunday, August 13. To commemorate the momentous milestone, STARS Air Ambulance pilot Christ Bergren (centre) and flight nurse Stuart Grant made the approximate 28-minute flight from Calgary to Rumsey to celebrate, and were guided in by members of the Rumsey Fire Department. Event goers got an up-close and personal look at one of the STARS Air Ambulance helicopters, and got an in depth briefing on some of the medical equipment on board to care for those in critical need. The Rumsey Ride was able to raise a total of $1,015,910.09 as of Tuesday, August 15 after figures for the beef dinner and silent auction were calculated, with more donations still expected to come in.
STARS-studded Ride passes $1,000,000
- Lacie Nairn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, DrumhellerMail.com The Drumheller Mail
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- 14-year-old girl killed in watercraft accident on Skaha Lake
- NDP vows to push Liberals to extend the CEBA loan deadline
- Victoria Drive: The place to live
- Investigation outside Penticton Walmart store
- Weekend guide for Peachfest
- Thousands come out for Peachfest parade
- Letters to the Editor (4): Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Letters to the Editor (6): Thursday, August 10, 2023
- RCMP in Kelowna seek witnesses to fatal car crash
- Letters to the Editor (6): Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Construction begins on Archie Klaiber Trail, Lakeside Boulevard intersection
- Jerry Moss, co-founder of A&M Records and Rock Hall of Fame member, dies at 88
- Kansas prosecutor says police should return computers and cellphones seized in raid on newspaper
- Some abortion drug restrictions are upheld by an appeals court in a case bound for the Supreme Court
- Olympic champion Warner out to prove a point by winning elusive world decathlon title
- Two decades later, record wildfires in Kelowna, B.C. are dwarfed by current season