Rumsey Ride for STARS officially reached its $1 million goal during the 34th annual Ride on Sunday, August 13. To commemorate the momentous milestone, STARS Air Ambulance pilot Christ Bergren (centre) and flight nurse Stuart Grant made the approximate 28-minute flight from Calgary to Rumsey to celebrate, and were guided in by members of the Rumsey Fire Department. Event goers got an up-close and personal look at one of the STARS Air Ambulance helicopters, and got an in depth briefing on some of the medical equipment on board to care for those in critical need. The Rumsey Ride was able to raise a total of $1,015,910.09 as of Tuesday, August 15 after figures for the beef dinner and silent auction were calculated, with more donations still expected to come in.

