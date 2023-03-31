BRUCE COUNTY – Warden Chris Peabody, mayor of Brockton, said he’s pleased with the 2023 provincial budget, outlined last week – especially increased funding for job training for youth, hospice, and mental health.
Peabody commented that he’s “always apprehensive” about provincial budgets, ever since the Liberal government of the day announced the closing of the Walkerton jail with little notice, costing the area “35 good jobs, and saddling us with transportation costs.”
However, the budget that was unveiled Thursday, March 23, had a number of items in it that will benefit the area.
Topping the list is $600 million in new money for supportive housing and mental health. Peabody said county staff are working on “how to access some of that funding for Bruce County. It’s a significant chunk of money, very good news.”
He said he hopes some of it will go to the Mobile Mental Health and Addiction Response Team (MMHART) program.
For Peabody, it means the province “heard what municipalities were saying and addressed some of that – there’s lots of good news in this budget.”
He noted there’s also more funding for hospice, and said he hopes to see six of the 23 new beds in southern Bruce and Grey counties. The money in the budget for hospice “may not be a green light” for Saugeen Hospice Inc. from the province, but it will “breathe new life” into the efforts of a dedicated group of volunteers striving to ensure the area has access to residential hospice care.
The other “good news” part of the budget for this area is the funding for training young people for careers in health care and the skilled trades. Considering the number of contractors based in Brockton, and the small manufacturers in the area, funding for skilled trades training will certainly be of benefit.
“It’s good news for them,” said Peabody.
He noted there’s also money for training centres.
“We’ve got room in our industrial park,” he said, adding East Ridge is an ideal location for a trades training centre, especially since the Walkerton Clean Water Centre is already there.
Another area where there’s money for training is for veterinarians who work with large animals, certainly a benefit to a rural community. Peabody noted it’s something MPP Lisa Thompson has been working on.
The provincial budget had no cuts, and the Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund (OMPF) is stable, Peabody said.
“I’m very pleased with this budget; there’s lots of good news.”