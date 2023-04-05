For Onkwehón:we students attending Dawson College in the heart of downtown Montreal, life back home can often seem far away.
“I know a little bit of what they’re going through. I remember being a CEGEP student and coming from Kahnawake, feeling totally disconnected from my community, and I was only 15 minutes away,” said Tiawenti:non Canadian, coordinator of Dawson’s First Peoples’ Centre.
“We have students here coming from Nunavik, Eeyou Istchee – they’re hundreds of kilometres away. It’s their first time living on their own, leaving their family, and coming to live in the city. They’re not just navigating homesickness, they’re navigating being an adult for the first time,” said Tiawenti:non, who was one of the primary organizers of Dawson’s Indigenous Peoples’ Week.
The week has recently been renamed Ionkwatónhahere, meaning “we are raising our spirits” in Kanien’kéha. This year, Tiawenti:non has also decided to raise money to create an annual scholarship for a graduating Indigenous student at Dawson, with the CEGEP already raising more than $1,000 to support the initiative.
Tiawenti:non’s mother, Margie Canadian, who is Kanehsata’kehró:non, has been in attendance each day, preparing a feast for Dawson’s Indigenous and non-Indigenous students alike. Her meals included corn soup and bologna, served up alongside bannock, fresh strawberry juice, and maple tapped from trees on Dawson’s grounds.
“It’s not the first time that I’ve helped my daughter. Last year I made fry bread. I really like it,” said Margie. “I just love these kids. It’s not just Native kids that come, too, it’s the whole campus. A lot of different kids come here. It’s great.”
With traditional meats harder to come across, Tiawenti:non headed online for help gathering food supplies, posting a callout for donations on the Kanesatake community Facebook group.
“I asked for moose meat so that we could feed the students, and people just really showed up,” said Tiawenti:non, noting they received more than enough to fill a freezer. “We’ve actually got enough food to feed the students for the rest of the year.”
Tiawenti:non noted that donations of this kind are especially important for students craving a taste of home – two years ago, she saw one of her students on a discussion panel mentioning the importance of culturally specific foods.
“The student said, ‘I get moose meat here, it connects me,’ and then she started crying, and so I wanted to cry!” Tiawenti:non said. “I really think about that a lot. We need to be able to supply them with this food that feels like home.”
Cindy Gabriel was one of the many generous Kanehsata’kehró:non who saw Tiawenti:non’s post and didn’t think twice about donating meat for Dawson students. She has donated three farm-raised geese for Indigenous Peoples’ Week, and hopes she can help students feel a sense of home away from home while at CEGEP.
“I donated because it’s for a good cause. The initial request was moose meat, but I figured I’d ask if they’d like goose, since I know other cultures have goose meat, especially this time of year when the geese fly back north,” Gabriel explained, noting that goose meat can be hard to come by in the city. “Food is a time for family and getting together, for us it’s a time to connect.
A host of students from Dawson’s First Peoples’ Centre helped make the week possible, planning workshops, speaking engagements, and more.
“I really like the fact that we get to show our culture and share it with other people around the college. I’m glad I have that space,” said Kayla Spencer-Young, who is from the Cree community of Chisasibi. “I’m excited for the drum making – but having free food is the best thing, that’s been making me happy!”
Spencer-Young was accompanied by other Dawson youth helping to sell student-made earrings. There was also a workshop space for those interested in creating their own beadwork using supplies provided by the First Peoples’ Centre.
“I’ve been volunteering wherever I can,” said Robin Gull-Saganash, a Dawson student from the Cree Nation of Waswanipi. “One of the things I loved was that we had Indian tacos, and at the same time we had a little powwow happening downstairs. For us volunteering, you could hear the drum throughout the day.”
Dawson’s Indigenous Peoples Week wraps up today with a hand drum making workshop and closing at Dawson’s Friendship Centre.