NORTH PERTH – The 2023 North Perth budget survey is now open to the public until Nov. 13 on the Your Say North Perth website. Every year, the municipality prepares an operating and capital budget.
“The budget addresses the need to support important municipal services, meet the service expectations of our citizens, and invest in current and future infrastructure and asset needs,” stated the Your Say North Perth website.
The survey takes about five to 10 minutes to complete. Input received will then be shared at the municipal Budget Visioning Session in early 2023. The survey is available online or paper copies are available at the North Perth municipal office and North Perth Public Library branches.
To complete the survey, visit www.yoursaynorthperth.ca/2023-budget.