Police, firefighters and officials from the coroner's office and N.B. Fire Marshal's Office are on the scene of a fatal fire on Main Street in Woodstock Saturday morning, Jan. 14.
A statement issued by the Woodstock Police Force said police officers and the Woodstock Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 732 Main Street at 1:31 a.m. Saturday.
"Members of the Woodstock Fire Department attended the scene and extinguished the blaze to the structure," Woodstock police said in the statement. "While combing through the structure after the fire, the bodies of two persons were discovered."
Woodstock Police said members of its force are working in partnership with the New Brunswick Coroner Service, the Fire Marshal's office, the Woodstock Fire Department, the Department of Justice and Public Safety, and the Fredericton Police Force Forensic Identification Section to establish the source and cause of the fire, which has yet to be determined.
Woodstock police said officers would remain in the area for several days, conducting neighbourhood canvass for video and witnesses.
Police ask anyone in the area at the time of the fire or who may have information to contact Woodstock Police Force at 1-506-325-4601.
Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by downloading the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.
As of Saturday morning, police are directing traffic around the Main
Street fire scene.
Police request vehicle and pedestrian traffic avoid the area and follow traffic detours as first responders work on the scene.