Royal Assent has been given to an act put forth by a Manitoba Senator that will now officially recognize Jan. 4 as National Ribbon Skirt Day across the country.
Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Marc Miller announced last Tuesday that Bill S-219, a federal act “Respecting a National Ribbon Skirt Day,” is now an official Act of Parliament, after receiving Royal Assent on Dec. 15.
Every year on Jan. 4, National Ribbon Skirt Day “will provide an opportunity for everyone in Canada to recognize, learn about, and celebrate the importance of Indigenous traditions and expressions of culture,” the federal government said in a release.
The bill’s passing comes after reports of an incident back in 2021 where Isabella Kulak, an Indigenous youth living in Saskatchewan, was allegedly shamed by a teacher’s assistant at her school for wearing a traditional Indigenous ribbon skirt during a formal school event, and made to feel the skirt was not appropriate for the event or its dress code.
In response to the alleged incident, Manitoba Senator Mary Jane McCallum introduced a bill calling for a National Ribbon Skirt Day to be recognized in Canada, and she called the bill’s passing last week “momentous.”
“The passage of Bill S-219 is a momentous achievement for Canada’s Parliament, as it required that a historically colonial institution be transformed into a sacred space, empowering our youth in undertaking their own self-determining, self-affirming actions,” McCallum said in a media release.
“Doing so will serve to facilitate dialogue, nurture understanding, and promote a more unified and tolerant Canada.”
McCallum also praised Kulak, her family and her home community of Cote First Nation for the work they have done to advocate for the bill to be passed since the alleged 2021 incident.
“Bill S-219 belongs to community, specifically, Isabella Kulak, Cote First Nation, and the wider community, both Indigenous and non-Indigenous, who supported its spirit and intent,” McCallum said.
“Their advocacy made this possible.”
In a media release, Miller said he hopes the passing of the bill can help to create a greater respect and understanding in Canada of Indigenous cultures and traditions, because he said too often those traditions are not respected and valued.
“Indigenous Peoples have the right to the dignity and diversity of their cultures, traditions, histories and aspirations, but Isabella’s story shows that too often this is not respected,” Miller said.
“National Ribbon Skirt Day will help protect and advocate for these rights for generations to come.”
