The preliminary numbers of the Village of Oil Springs budget show a five percent increase to property taxes. A $1,048,000 draft budget was presented to the Oil Springs council at its May 2 meeting.
“I don’t think it is that bad,” said Mayor Ian Veen. “Wages are up, fuel is up and everything you buy is way up.”
Councillor Larry Wagner is worried about what residents might think about the proposed property tax increase. Usually the council is looking at an increase of two or three percent, Wagner said. People don’t realize how much it costs to provide services to residents.
Some of the large expenditures include $100,000 for policing, and $98,000 for payments for debentures. One of the projects the municipality wants to undertake is the resurfacing of Oil Springs Line. The council also wants to replace the ball booth washrooms. It was suggested the an application to a Trillium Grant could be made as there is a new stream of funding this year, as well as partnering with the Oil Spring Optimist Club. The skateboard park also needs some work. This can also be accomplished with a grant or having a sponsor to help fix it.
Council agreed to have Ray Dobbin of R. Dobbin Engineering compile an asset management plan. Veen said it is something the village has to do, as it is the first thing the province asks to see when a municipality asks for money for a capital project. It has been 10 years since Oil Springs compiled its last asset management plan, with Dobbin also taking on that project. Oil Springs Clerk Martha Gawley said the asset management plan will have to be continually updated moving forward.
The municipality is also having trouble finding pea stone or mulch for its three parks. There was $3,500 set aside for each park for the pea stone and mulch.
Council will be meeting further on the budget before the final budget is determined and passed. There will only be a five percent increase if we do all the work, which is being proposed, said Gawley.