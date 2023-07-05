MOUNT FOREST ‒ Council is vehemently opposed to doling out more money to a private corporation to help with the construction of a proposed Foodland on Main Street North.
During a presentation at the special council meeting in Wellington North Tuesday afternoon, Micheal Glynn, a project manager for the developer, Crombie Property Holdings Limited, asked councillors to approve spending an additional $200,000 on the project, which would include the installation of a signalized intersection at Main St. N. and Mount Forest Drive.
Recently awarding the tender to Alfred Fach at $1,334,769, the proposed increase would require the developers and the township to each contribute over $600,000 to the project, in addition to the $123,000 Canadian Tire pledged in 2016.
“Some amendments to (the original) budget have been made over the course of the design, as the scope has evolved and expanded,” said Glynn, during the meeting. “Once we have come to an understanding of the structure of our cost-sharing deal, we can subsequently move forward with our building plans and issue the required building permits associated with our works.”
But councillors voted against the proposed increase, choosing to contribute their original allocated budget of just over $400,000.
“I do understand that the current cost of construction continues to go up, we see that as a municipality,” said Coun. Sherry Burke. “(But) we’ve got so many items in our budget that continue to go over.”
Approximately 7.25 acres with the Beer Store and Peavey Mart located in the same plaza, the proposed 20,000 square foot Foodland would also have a drive-thru restaurant with associated parking, servicing, and stormwater management.
“I don't know where (this decision) leaves you guys, but certainly our door remains open as this project moves forward,” said Mayor Andy Lennox. ”I hope that we can make this work and get on with it as I’m sure is everybody’s interest to do so.”
To issue the final building permit, the township, and the developer previously entered into a cost-sharing development agreement to construct an intersection, allowing the creation of a left turn lane on Mount Forest Drive aligning with the grocery store entrance.
“We had a conceptual design back when the first estimate was put forth and we’ve revised the drawings two or three times to add city comments in,” said Todd Polley, senior project manager, during the meeting. “That’s what raised the price; it wasn't an increase in the exact same design, it was added scope.”
But Lennox said part of council’s decision hinged on a lack of confidence in the accuracy of the developer’s estimated costs and completion times.
“Unfortunately, we’ve seen some instances over the past year or so of things not moving as quickly as your group seemed to think they would,” said Lennox. “There were also instances where your group wasn't able to deliver on what you committed to as well.”
Coun. Steve McCabe and Burke also shared a lack of enthusiasm that developers proposed taxpayers should "foot 50 per cent of the bill" for the private corporation.
“I believe that the cost of doing business continues to increase. We see it every day with our projects,” said Burke. “And I don't support spending any more money if it comes from our taxpayers and that’s the price of doing business.”
Canadian Tire has not been contacted for more money.
Isabel Buckmaster is the Local Journalism Initiative reporter for GuelphToday. LJI is a federally-funded program.