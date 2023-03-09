As a measure to address housing affordability and accommodate aging-in-place in Trent Lakes, township council is looking into zoning bylaw changes that would allow more residential units within existing homes and accessory buildings such as garages.
Staff asked council at a recent meeting for direction to move forward with the scheduling of a public meeting to discuss a bylaw amendment to permit and regulate additional residential units.
Staff also wanted to know how many extra units council would like to allow.
An additional residential unit is a self-contained residential dwelling located within an existing dwelling or accessory structure which is capable of functioning as an independent dwelling, and they are not a new concept, independent planning consultant Chris Jones explained at the meeting.
“They’ve taken on a number of names in the last few years such as secondary suites and additional dwelling units, but they all mean the same thing,” he said, and they could refer to a detached garage, basement apartment, upper floor apartment, ground floor apartment or upper floor of an garage, for example.
“We do need to have regulations for this type of thing because not only is it provincial legislation, but what we’re finding is that renovations and additions and things are happening out there sort of regardless of regulation.
Council told staff their preferred option, from a total of seven different scenarios, is to permit a maximum of one extra unit in a dwelling and a maximum of one extra unit in a detached accessory building.
“My gut tells me that we’re going to have to allow at least one additional dwelling whether it’s in the main building or accessory because there’s pressure to do that. People want to do it and they will do it, but I don’t think we want to go from zero to two or three,” said Deputy Mayor Carol Armstrong.
Jones said it is a policy of Peterborough County that additional residential units cannot be permitted on dwellings on private roads, properties with only water access. The Ministry of Environment prohibits them on properties on capacity cold-water lakes.
“Suffice to say, on the basis of the county policy alone, there would be a significant number of parcels that would essentially be precluded,” he said.
Armstrong asked staff to scope the number of lots in the township that would be eligible and to determine the capacity of existing water systems.
She also asked staff to return to council with an assessment of its chosen option.
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.