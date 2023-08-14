Chatham-Kent Council was expected to approve administration’s recommendation to accept a tender of $1,115,862.01 (including HST) by Clarke Construction Inc. for the Albert Avenue reconstruction project in Ridgetown.
The motion was on the agenda at Monday night’s Council meeting.
Albert Avenue is an unopened road allowance which contains existing municipally owned aged infrastructure which does not meet today’s standards.
A private developer has engaged the municipality to share in the costs to improve Albert Avenue from Brant Street East to Manitoba Street to current standards that would allow the development of eight residential dwellings.
This stretch of Albert Avenue is unpaved.
The Chatham-Kent PUC Commission and Council approved an agreement to cost-share with the developer in March.
Rood Engineering Inc. is conducting the project’s engineering, contract administration and inspection.
The construction will be completed this year, and the surface asphalt and boulevard restoration will be completed in the spring of 2024.
Clarke Construction Inc. of Blenheim submitted the lowest tender of seven companies at $1,115,862.01, followed by McNally Excavating of Inwood at $1,270,120.01 and Gillier Drainage Inc. of Chatham at $1,308,770.46.
A virtual Public Information Centre was posted to the Let’s Talk Chatham-Kent web portal, and property owners within the work area received hand-delivered notifications.
The construction aspect of the project will be posted on the Chatham-Kent Construction Project website (www.chatham-kent.ca/constructionprojects).
Area residents will again be notified by hand-delivered notifications before construction begins.