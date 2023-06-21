A vehicle stolen from Starland County prior to the weekend was later recovered abandoned in the City of Red Deer, and both Drumheller and Red Deer RCMP are investigating.
Drumheller RCMP responded to a call shortly after midnight on Thursday, June 15 regarding a stolen vehicle from the Starland County shop, located in the Village of Morrin, earlier the previous evening.
It is believed a suspect broke into the County’s shop through a gate at around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday evening, June 14. According to Drumheller RCMP, the suspect then stole a white 2006 Ford F350 truck from the compound, which had a slip tank and hydra-deck and Starland County decals on its sides.
The vehicle was later located, unoccupied, within the city limits of Red Deer around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning.
At this time no arrests have been made and RCMP do not have any suspects. Both Red Deer and Drumheller RCMP detachments continue to investigate this incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact their local RCMP detachment-Drumheller RCMP at 403-823-7590; Red Deer RCMP at 403-406-2300. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com, or using the P3 Tips app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.