The Orangeville Food Bank is asking Dufferin County council to provide financial support for another year to help address the spike in demand for services because of food insecurity.
At the Sept. 14 council meeting, County Warden Wade Mills proclaimed September as Hunger Awareness Month in the county of Dufferin. Orangeville Food Bank’s executive director, Heather Hayes, was on hand to accept the proclamation and to address councillors about the increased need at the food bank.
“It is really hard to figure out how we're going to manage this year,” Hayes said. “We have seen a 38 per cent increase between January of 2022 and December of 2022 in those accessing food assistance through the food bank.”
This August, she said, they had 1,151 individuals use the food bank, with a 61 per cent increase in new clients compared to August 2022. She said that of those 1,151 individuals, 160 indicated employment as their primary source of income — a change from back in April, when it was 90 individuals.
“We've never seen this level of increase happening at the food bank,” Hayes said. “We expect that by the end of December, we’ll see close to a 40 per cent increase on top of what we’ve already seen at the food bank. Because we know, during colder months, you have heating costs, clothing costs, school costs, all of those things that are weighing on people, so we know we’re going to get busier at the food bank.”
Last year, Dufferin council gave $50,000 through its health and human services committee to the food bank, and Hayes said they’re hoping to see the same financial contribution this year.
She noted that the funds were used to help distribute 500,000 pounds of food to the community — 54 per cent was fresh and perishable food.
“Fresh and perishable is really important because you can buy anything you need to at the dollar store, (it’s) harder to buy milk, eggs and proteins,” Hayes said.
The food bank distributed around 91,000 pounds of food to other community agencies like smaller food banks and community pantries within the county.
“We are stronger together than we are apart. When we build community in Dufferin, we support everybody, and we believe that that's really important,” Hayes said. “The scarier number for me right now is this coming year, we're going to have to raise 650,000 pounds of food … It’s pretty big and overwhelming right now.”
Councillor Janet Horner, mayor of Mulmur, said that Dufferin County is lucky to have the Orangeville Food Bank because it offers programs and services that are not offered at other places.
“The kinds of leadership and passion that Heather brings to that facility is second to none,” Horner said.
“You’ve laid down a challenge for us to become more aware of what’s going on in the community, but I’m sure that as the year goes on, there’ll be even more challenges that you’ll lay in front of us and hopefully we’re up to meeting them,” Mills said.
Hayes explained that it is also important to understand who is going to the food bank, as not everyone who is suffering from food insecurity will look the same.
“I want to challenge you to listen to the voices that we have in our community, and to take that training to better understand what it is that we need to do,” Hayes said to councillors.