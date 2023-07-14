BRUCE COUNTY – Chris Peabody, Bruce County warden and Brockton mayor, was among the South Bruce and other municipal officials, and community group representatives, who travelled to Finland on a Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO)-sponsored trip to view that country’s facility for spent nuclear fuel.
Finland is about 20 years ahead of Ontario, with its nuclear storage facility about to open; it’s taken 18 years to build, said the county warden.
Peabody said his purpose for going on the trip was to “be informed, to be able to discuss issues with the NWMO as warden, and as mayor, involving roads, EMS and housing.”
For him, the highlight of the trip was the visit to the site, he said. He noted the facility has two components – a highly automated processing facility, where the spent nuclear fuel (high-level waste) is processed and put in copper containers which are welded shut. The containers are moved to an elevator and sent 452 metres underground.
The actual storage area consists of tunnels that have circular areas in the floor where the containers are placed and sealed inside with bentonite clay and then concrete.
Peabody said he was pleased to be able to see the facility. Once nuclear material is inside, that won’t be possible.
The storage area is reached by a five-kilometre ramp that “goes ‘round and ‘round,” Peabody said.
The location of the deep geological repository, Onkalo, is on an island in the Baltic, adjacent to a nuclear plant. The “host community,” Eurajoki, on Olkiluoto Island, is between two port cities, on a major divided highway.
“We met with the mayor (Vesa Lakaniemi, mayor of Eurajoki),” Peabody said, noting the municipality differs from this area, since there’s no county level of government. The community already had a nuclear power plant, and was quite supportive of hosting the DGR. Peabody noted the Finnish version of NWMO, Posiva Oy, sought a host community. The community voted 21-7 in favour of the DGR.
“He (the mayor) was a big supporter,” said Peabody.
The Bruce County warden noted the technology used in Finland and proposed by NWMO is “very similar.”
The differences include the amount of spent fuel being stored – in Finland, it’s from 10 reactors; in Ontario, 20 with four more coming, plus reactors in other provinces.
The site in Finland is on Precambrian Shield, not a farming community like the proposed South Bruce site. The fact the Finnish facility is on an island made excavation easy, said Peabody – the material was simply dumped into the sea.
Overall, Peabody said the trip “allowed me to confirm the impact on county roads would be significant.”
He also said he found the water in the Finland facility “concerning.” The Ontario design shows no water. “The Queenston shale (at the South Bruce site) should block the water,” he said.
In addition, the Ontario design has no ramp – another place for water to get in.
“It was a good opportunity to get knowledge,” Peabody said. “Very worthwhile.”
He said recent announcements by the Ontario government make it “more important to find a solution” for spent nuclear fuel. Peabody noted Ontario has the “third cleanest (electrical) grid in the world for net zero.”