The Blue Metropolis literary festival highlighted a pair of Indigenous creators with a film screening and the presentation of a prestigious award presentation in downtown Montreal last weekend.
Metis author Duncan Mercredi was presented with the festival’s First People’s Award, bestowed upon Indigenous creators and authors who have left their mark on the Canadian literary landscape as the festival wrapped up in 2023 edition Sunday afternoon.
Mercredi was recognized for his body of work, including Spirit of the Wolf: Raise Your Voice and The Duke of Windsor: Wolf Sings the Blue, and he conducted a question-and-answer period with the audience afterwards at the Hotel 10 on Sherbrooke Street.
That event followed the presentation of the Indigenous-directed The Peacemaker Returns. The film, which is the brainchild of Mohawk filmmaker Skawennati, is ‘a sci-fi retelling of the Haudenosaunee confederation story, in which five warring nations learned to bury the hatchet and live together in peace, unity and respect.’
In addition, earlier this month, Innu poet Joséphine Bacon received the ‘Prix du Premiers Peuples’ – a French-language version of the First Peoples’ Award, which is presented by the festival and the Indigenous Voices Award organization.