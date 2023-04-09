A draft public nuisance bylaw for the Municipality of Grey Highlands is going to the public for comments.
At its meeting on April 5, council approved a staff report to bring forward a final draft of a public nuisance bylaw for consideration. The resolution to accept the report was amended after Mayor Paul McQueen suggested the public be given the opportunity to comment on the proposed bylaw.
“It’s a new direction for us,” said McQueen. “This is at a pivotal moment.”
The public nuisance bylaw sets up a list of prohibited activities that could be considered a public nuisance. Some examples are: public intoxication, graffiti and illegal dumping. A full list can be found in the draft bylaw here.
“Public nuisances are generally one of the most common reasons bylaw enforcement officers receive complaints. Having a singular bylaw of which to reflect general public nuisances and the ability to impose a fine would be beneficial in completing their duties in an efficient manner,” the clerk, Raylene Martell explained in her report.
Fines in the bylaw have been set at $300. In addition to suggesting a public meeting, McQueen also suggested the fines in the bylaw be reduced to $100.
A date for a public meeting on the draft bylaw will be announced in the near future.