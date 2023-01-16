Chatham-Kent is number one.
According to a growth index used by U-Haul to analyze customer moves, Chatham-Kent is the number one growth city in Canada for 2022
The moving rental company released its 2022 U-Haul Growth Index earlier last week. It compiles the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks arriving in a city or province versus trucks departing from that city or province in a calendar year.
Migration trends data is compiled from well over 2 million one-way U-Haul truck transactions that occur annually across Canada and the U.S.
“During the pandemic, people got into the habit of working remotely,” stated Devin Mitchell, U-Haul Company of Atlantic Canada president.
He said because of that, people were able to find cheaper housing outside of the major metropolitan areas. He said most U-Haul relocations have one thing in common: cost.
“People are trying to find the most affordable places with the lowest cost of living while still being able to access the great outdoor amenities for which Canada is known,” said Mitchell.
The statistics showed people arriving in Chatham fell 12 percent from 2021. However, departures from Chatham fell 23.2 percent. Ultimately, this bumped the city from 13th place in 2021 to the number one spot in 2022.
Do-it-yourself movers arriving in Chatham-Kent accounted for 57 percent of all one-way U-Haul truck traffic in and out of the city during 2022, compared to 43 percent of departures.
“I think people are moving to the Chatham-Kent area because it’s economical to live,” said David Anstett, U-Haul Company of Western Ontario president. “There are about 30 small communities in this region that seem to be attracting record residents.
According to Chatham-Kent Mayor Darrin Canniff, the news of coming out on top as the best growth city is very exciting.
“It reconfirms what we knew, that there was a lot of growth happening. We knew people were coming here,” he said.
Canniff said the cost of living, job opportunities, the weather, our people and location are a few of the points that have people coming to Chatham-Kent.
“While U-Haul migration trends do not correlate directly to population or economic growth, the U-Haul Growth Index is an effective gauge of how well cities are both attracting and maintaining residents,” the company said.
Trois Rivieres, Sarnia, Quebec City and Kelowna round out U-Haul’s top five Canadian growth cities of 2022, respectively. Ontario was ranked the third highest province for growth in Canada.