Trent Lakes is introducing a Clean Roadways for Earth Day program, in celebration of Earth Day on April 22.
The program gives residents an opportunity to clean a municipal road from April 15 to 30 and then be entered into a draw for a FoodCycler unit.
“Residents of Trent Lakes can feel good about helping clean up their community and have a chance at a prize, too,” states a press release from the municipality.
To sign up, residents need to register online as an individual or group. The municipality will then email instructions on picking up their supply kit, including a one time free waste card.
To be officially entered into the draw for a FoodCycler, participants must submit a picture with at least one filled garbage bag after the cleanup.
“We always have residents inquiring about our FoodCycler program, so we thought this would be a great opportunity to supply a free unit to the community while helping our local environment,” stated Chelsea Carpenter, supervisor of waste and public works co-ordinator with the township.
A FoodCycler is a small electronic device that breaks down food waste into nutrient-rich soil that can be used as compost in gardening.
In 2021, the municipality partnered with Food Cycle Science, an Ottawa-based company, to offer residents FoodCycler units through a pilot food waste diversion program.
The units were first offered to 150 households at a subsidized rate, with a well-received response from the community.
They retail for close to $500 on the official FoodCycler website.
Since then, Trent Lakes has continued to expand the program, with at least 400 households using the FoodCycler so far.
An estimated 96 metric tonnes of food waste are now diverted every year from Trent Lakes’ landfills, resulting in a reduction of the municipality’s carbon footprint, greenhouse gas emissions, and weekly garbage quantities.
For its initiatives, the township received the 2022 Innovation Award from Municipal World for reducing organic waste.
“Residents have really shown their passion and commitment to reducing waste and creating a long-term impact on environmental protection,” Carpenter stated. “This is another great opportunity for us to make a difference together as a community.”
Sign up for Clean Roadways For Earth Day online at trentlakes.ca/en/live/earth.aspx.
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.