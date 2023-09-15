The Canadian news blockage by internet giants Google and Facebook has this past week impacted The Wakaw Recorder. Patrons who used to find their news on the Recorder’s Facebook page are now greeted with a message telling them that people in Canada can’t see the content. Meta, Facebook’s parent company states the blocking of Canadian news content is in response to Bill C-18, The Online News Act which was passed into law in June, requiring internet giants like Meta and Google to pay news outlets for the content they use. A link to the draft of the bill can be found in the following article on News Media Canada: Federal government releases Online News Act regulations - News Media Canada (nmc-mic.ca)
The act requires digital companies to pay news organizations when someone gets to a web story through a link on one of their products. The Canadian government sees the law as a form of revenue sharing, while the tech giants see the law as a tax on links, which they say, create web traffic for the news outlets. Meta warned that starting August 1st, they would begin “the process of ending news availability in Canada”. This means the news links and content posted by news publishers including local newspapers like The Wakaw Recorder will no longer be viewable. Meta states that it identifies news outlets in accordance with legislative definitions which include “organizations whose primary purpose is to produce news content, in any format (including an audio or audiovisual format), that reports on, investigates or explains current issues or events of public interest. This also means that Canadians will not be able to view content posted by news broadcasters and publishers outside of Canada either. In a message from Meta, Changes to News Availability on Our Platforms in Canada, found on about.fb.com, it instructs international news outlets that, “News publishers and broadcasters outside of Canada will continue to be able to post news links and content, however, that content will not be viewable by people in Canada. …For our international community, this means: There is no change to our services for people accessing our technologies outside of Canada.”
Gilbert Maraboto, who co-owns The Wakaw Recorder with his wife Karen Olryd said, “While I think it's good that the government is asking companies to pay for content, it's unfortunate for small media outlets like ours. Facebook accounted for around 70% of our traffic, and without it, we've lost a lot of visitors to our website.”
Another concerning part of Facebook's decision is the uncertainty over RCMP notifications. While their primary purpose is not to produce news content information relating to the fires in British Columbia and the Northwest Territories could arguably have been exempted as well, but were not, and so only time will tell. As of Sunday, September 10th, the RCMP Facebook page is still functioning as are local Crime Watch pages. The Wakaw Recorder website and newspaper will continue to provide local and provincial news updates to your mailbox with a paper subscription and to your browser at wakawrecorder.ca