GUYSBOROUGH – This summer the Guysborough waterfront will welcome new business with the addition of two kiosks.
The small buildings were constructed last summer and this year the call for tenants has netted a much sought after addition to the waterfront: food.
Paul Long, chair of the Guysborough Waterfront Development Society (GWDS), told The Journal last week that the refreshing tastes of summer – barbecue and ice cream – will be available at the kiosks this year.
In the hot eats category, Guysborough resident Darcey Madam will serve meals with a southern flare under the moniker Dar-B-Q. In an email, he told The Journal, “Smash burger will be a staple and jumbo beef hot dogs.”
To beat the summer heat, Long said a student group has signed on to run an ice cream stand in the neighbouring kiosk. He added, “That’s a really sought after commodity.”
As of last week, Long said finishing touches were being made to the kiosks and he hopes both businesses will be ready to serve the public on Canada Day (July 1).
In addition to food, the Waterfront Wednesday concert series is returning this year under the organization of Greg and Jess Favaro. The community market will return to the Jost Building on Saturdays and ArtWorks East’s summer gallery will launch its third season on the waterfront July 1.
Canada Day is shaping up to be an event not to be missed at the Guysborough Waterfront with food and fun for all, day and night, including a pub night at the Jost Building with Reid Jamieson and his band performing.
Long said of Canada Day at the waterfront, “We’ll have a full day of activities there and hopefully everybody has their boats in the water, and we see some more paddle boats and kayaks and stuff like that at that time as well…It's going to be a full, busy day and all it needs now is a nice sunny day for everybody to get down there and enjoy it.”